Dutch producer Julian Snijder releases 'Your Love' on Epic247

MUMBAI: Dutch producer-dj Julian Snijder signs multi single record label deal with Epic247 Recordings. The first single ‘Your Love’ premiered on Radio 538 by Tiësto and Mike Williams, release on Friday March 12th.

Dutch producer and dj Julian Snijder takes on 2021 by storm, by signing a multi single record deal with Epic247 Recordings. Continuing his impressive release streak from 2020, including his first artist EP ‘Vision’ on Revealed Recordings and delivering remixes for Shapov & Magnificence. Now the young Dutchman is back with his latest establishment “Your Love”, a striking and energetic future rave song to boost any house party, gym session, rave and festival.

With ‘Your Love’ Julian blends in the earlier disco elements with a strong vocal hook and his sophisticated future rave signature, to furthermore shape his creative direction for 2021 and beyond. Once again, Julian Snijder knows to draw the early attention of leading top dj’s Tiësto (Club Life #720), Mike Williams (On Track #212 and #217) and Kryder, resulting in nationwide support on leading Dutch radio stations Radio 538 and SLAM!.

Julian seems to have his future path set out, while following the footsteps of his mentor Hardwell. As a top student at the Dutch Rock Academy, this allows Julian to focus on his studio engineering. While simultaneously being creatively guided by the team of Epic247.

The Dutch electronic imprint Epic247 Recordings entered the industry in 2019 by releasing the 'Unboring the Future' by two of the biggest talents in today’s music industry; Magnificence & Shapov. Building on the company core philosophy, the Epic247 Recordings team brings the new generation of creatives to the forefront of electronic music scene. Continuing that vision, they now launch their latest release by the fresh, fresh talent from The Netherlands, by no other than Julian Snijder and his ‘Your Love.