News |  25 Jan 2021 11:21 |  By RnMTeam

At 51, JLo realises she didn't love herself in her 30s

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has opened up about attending therapy throughout her 30s, and although she believed at the time she had plenty of self-love, she now understands her personal relationships were not ideal.

"I remember when I was going through therapy at the beginning, you know, kind of in my late 30s and there was a lot of talk about loving yourself and I was like, 'I love myself," Lopez told purpose coach Jay Shetty for #CoachConversations, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 51-year-old pop star added: "But obviously I was doing all these things in like my personal relationships that didn't seem like I was loving myself, but I didn't even understand the concept of it. It took time and it's a journey and it's still a journey for me."

Although Lopez did not share the relationship she was referring to, it is widely assumed she could have been referencing her marriage to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has two children Emme and Max.

She is now engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Lopez had previously talked about battling with "finding forgiveness" after the end of her marriage, but said that she still has love for Anthony because he is the father of her children.

(Source: IANS)

JLO Emme Alex Rodriguez
