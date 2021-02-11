For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  11 Feb 2021 12:24 |  By RnMTeam

J.Lo 'chooses not to pay attention' to fiance A-Rod's affair rumours

MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez has reportedly snubbed rumours around her fiance Alex Rodriguez's alleged affair. She has decided to focus on work.

"J.Lo will soon begin working on her movie in the Dominican Republic. Everything is fine with Alex. She doesn't let the cheating rumours get to her and chooses not to pay attention," a source told eonline.com.

While 51-year-old J.Lo shoots her upcoming film opposite Josh Duhamel, baseball star Rodrigues, popularly known as A-Rod, will remain busy his professional obligations.

"A-Rod is not going with her to the Dominican. He has his own work and a busy schedule. This is her thing, and she's very excited to get started on the project. They are celebrating Valentine's Day in Miami," said the source.

There were recent reports of A-Rod cheating on J.Lo with actress Madison LeCroy. The latter denied the reports.

(Source: IANS)

