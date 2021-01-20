For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  20 Jan 2021 16:58

Latham Warlick signs with RECORDS Nashville/ Columbia RECORDS

MUMBAI: RECORDS Nashville, the recently announced Music City division of Barry Weiss' RECORDS, a joint venture with Sony Music Entertainment, has announced signing breakthrough artist Lathan Warlick in partnership with Columbia Records.

“When I ran across Lathan Warlick on social media I was instantly drawn to his talent and positive message,” says Ash Bowers, President, RECORDS Nashville. “Not only have I become a fan of his artistry, I am also inspired by who he is as a person. I am so excited to share both with the rest of the world.”

A viral music sensation, Lathan first gained attention through social media –1.1M followers on TikTok and 85,000 on Instagram— by creating videos of himself on his iPhone in his truck, adding his own rap verses to popular songs like “Holy” by Justin Bieber, “The Box” by Roddy Ricch, “Memories” by Maroon 5, “Hello” by Adele, and “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. His videos caught the attention of country singer Granger Smith, who asked Warlick to add a rap verse to his song, creating a powerful remix of “That’s What I Love About Dirt Roads.”

“I know that stepping out on faith and taking the leap with Records/Colombia will be an amazing journey for sure,” says Lathan. “I’m still amazed at how God allowed me to find my purpose. Now it’s time for me to just walk in it. I’m super pumped about being part of this team!”

Lathan’s latest song, “Over Yonder” featuring Platinum Country star Matt Stell, powerfully blends hip hop patriotism with a call for unity. As teased on social media Lathan is gearing up for a big year, having recently collaborated with some of Nashville’s biggest names including Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Dustin Lynch, RaeLynn, and more!

The Jackson, TN rapper was awakened to his creative purpose one life-changing day after coming face-to-face with a 45-caliber pistol. Lathan self identifies as a “positive artist” who reflects on his upbringing in a rough neighborhood and has gained a transformative perspective as a Christ-follower, husband, and father in his songwriting. He self-released his own EPs, Tellem That Im Comin (2016), 2nd Time Around (2017), and A Church in the Trap (2018), before connecting with his manager Ash Bowers, joining the Wide Open Music family alongside artists Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell, and Chris Bandi in April 2020. Lathan plans to continue working with incredible artists across all genres and putting out new music, in keeping with his signature mantra: “do different, be different.” For more information, visit https://www.lathanwarlick.com and follow him @LathanWarlick on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

Co-founded in 2015 by Barry Weiss and based in New York City, RECORDS began as a joint venture with SONGS Music Publishing. The label saw early success with their first two signings, platinum selling singer Noah Cyrus and legendary hip-hop artist Nelly. In 2017, when Kobalt bought SONGS, Sony Music partnered with RECORDS. Since joining forces with Sony, RECORDS has signed a diverse roster of burgeoning young stars, including worldwide superstar 24kGoldn who’s current single “Mood” has held the top spot on the Hot 100 for 8 weeks and topped charts in over 25 territories and the critically acclaimed Lennon Stella. They are also home to 2019’s heralded debut project, Labrinth, Sia & Diplo present…LSD. Two years ago, RECORDS signed their first country act, Matt Stell, and brought his debut single “Prayed For You” to #1 at radio and it’s since gone Platinum. Following this success, they also signed buzzing country artist Chris Bandi, as well as newcomers including Jennifer Smestad, Dylan Brady, Chase Martin and Lathan Warlick. The company, with a full time staff of only 10 people, runs on its entrepreneurial roots while priding itself on forward thinking artist development for each of its acts.

