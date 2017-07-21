Quinn XCII announces debut album, 'The Story Of Us'

MUMBAI: Detroit-bred vocalist/songwriter Quinn XCII has announced his debut album, The Story Of Us,available 15 September via Columbia Records. The album is highlighted by standout single Straightjacket, man infectious track that combines stylish retro-electronic chops with a sultry reggae snap into its own pop sound about a psycho from a Midwest suburb, as Quinn explains. The album also features the just-released track Fake Denim, a cautionary gold digger-in-reverse tale.

Quinn XCII explains: “I wanted the album title ‘The Story Of Us’ to really represent that I’m just like everyone else and go through similar experiences. The songs are relatable and touch on all different topics and emotions-new, old, good and bad relationships, growth, memories, temptation, and challenges. I’m just a kid from the Midwest. My life isn’t this unattainable fantasy, I didn’t have an angle or connections to the music industry. I just worked hard to turn my passion into a career, anyone can do the same in whatever they’re pursuing.”

To celebrate the release of The Story Of Us, Quinn XCII will embark on his first national headlining tour this fall, complete with a full live band and of course his always-ready-for-anything stage presence that makes him such a captivating performer.