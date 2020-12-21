For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Dec 2020

Goan Metal Band within Ceres' new single 'Untether'

MUMBAI: Within Ceres, a modern metal outfit from Goa, India, are back with a fresh single Untether, scheduled to release on 25th December 2020. The song itself is about the story’s protagonist or user, disconnecting himself from the virtual world. The song is a follow-up to the virtual experience first seen in their debut concept EP Skyless. In Untether, a system-wide error forces the protagonist to re-engage with reality. He craves to reconnect with the unreal. He has flashbacks of his time within Ceres, which haunt him as he struggles to cope.

The song will be released with an animated video and artwork made by Jubesco Fernandes.
Musically, the song is an aggressive mix of heavy instrumentation, and vocals mixed with epic choruses, to bring out or mimic the emotions of anxiety and contempt the protagonist is experiencing.
Within Ceres’ critically acclaimed debut EP Skyless received appreciation from all parts of the world, India included. The band looks forward to putting more releases out soon, and are warming up to more due in 2021. To know more about their debut release, you can visit this folder.

‘Untether’ Single Credits:

Composer - Odin Desa
Producer - Odin Desa
Mixed and Mastered by - Asher Ally
Lyrics - Arnold Carvalho
Video - Jubesco Fernandes

The Band:

‘Within Ceres’ was formed by guitarist and producer Odin Desa in 2014 to compete at a college band competition called’ Searock’ at BITS Pilani Institute in Goa, India. The band’s unique blend of modern metal is unseen in India, and they are one of the tightest, most fierce emerging bands to come out of a part of India where you can count bands on your fingers. Their high production standards for self-produced and recorded material is rare. They released their debut EP Skyless in June 2020.

The band’s current line up consists of Odin Desa (Guitars and Production), Arnold Carvalho (vocals), Naizian Fernandes (Keys), Kadesh Dsouza (Guitars), Nathan Fernandes (Drums), and Valiston Fernandes (Bass). Over the years, the band has played and competed at numerous Battles of the Bands all over India and secured top positions. They’ve won competitions such as Anaadyanta (Bangalore) Roots by Zygnema (Mumbai) and many more.

