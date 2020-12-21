Goan Metal Band within Ceres' new single 'Untether'

MUMBAI: Within Ceres, a modern metal outfit from Goa, India, are back with a fresh single Untether, scheduled to release on 25th December 2020. The song itself is about the story’s protagonist or user, disconnecting himself from the virtual world. The song is a follow-up to the virtual experience first seen in their debut concept EP Skyless. In Untether, a system-wide error forces the protagonist to re-engage with reality. He craves to reconnect with the unreal. He has flashbacks of his time within Ceres, which haunt him as he struggles to cope.
The song will be released with an animated video and artwork made by Jubesco Fernandes.
Musically, the song is an aggressive mix of heavy instrumentation, and vocals mixed with epic choruses, to bring out or mimic the emotions of anxiety and contempt the protagonist is experiencing.
Within Ceres’ critically acclaimed debut EP Skyless received appreciation from all parts of the world, India included. The band looks forward to putting more releases out soon, and are warming up to more due in 2021. To know more about their debut release, you can visit this folder.
‘Untether’ Single Credits:
Composer - Odin Desa
Producer - Odin Desa
Mixed and Mastered by - Asher Ally
Lyrics - Arnold Carvalho
Video - Jubesco Fernandes
The Band:
‘Within Ceres’ was formed by guitarist and producer Odin Desa in 2014 to compete at a college band competition called’ Searock’ at BITS Pilani Institute in Goa, India. The band’s unique blend of modern metal is unseen in India, and they are one of the tightest, most fierce emerging bands to come out of a part of India where you can count bands on your fingers. Their high production standards for self-produced and recorded material is rare. They released their debut EP Skyless in June 2020.
The band’s current line up consists of Odin Desa (Guitars and Production), Arnold Carvalho (vocals), Naizian Fernandes (Keys), Kadesh Dsouza (Guitars), Nathan Fernandes (Drums), and Valiston Fernandes (Bass). Over the years, the band has played and competed at numerous Battles of the Bands all over India and secured top positions. They’ve won competitions such as Anaadyanta (Bangalore) Roots by Zygnema (Mumbai) and many more.
MUMBAI: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of the Indian Performing Rights Society, the only registered copyrightread more
MUMBAI: Pioneering live streaming app MeMe Live, whread more
MUMBAI: In its 100th anniversary year the DRM Consortium salutes radio as the mass digital communread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA estimates that over 5,000 illegal parties will take place over the New Year weekread more
MUMBAI: ESNS (Eurosonic Noorderslag) announces a keynote with legendary promoter, Scumeck Sabottkread more
MUMBAI: Reports of Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy have been greatly exaggerated, by Neha herself. The singer fuelled rumours on Friday after she posted a...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Robbie Williams has given up seafood after mercury poisoning, which he says he got after having too much fish. Williams made the...read more
MUMBAI: Radio One, India's largest International format Radio Network in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore & home to the most popular International...read more
MUMBAI: Miley Cyrus has taken a lot of heat. Although she hilariously got to give her an apology earlier this month, the singer continues to face...read more
MUMBAI: Within Ceres, a modern metal outfit from Goa, India, are back with a fresh single Untether, scheduled to release on 25th December 2020. The...read more