AVO aka Ayush turns up the music scene at W Goa

MUMBAI: It is not every day that you come across a music curator at a hotel, but at W Hotels, where music is a core part of the brand DNA, this is one of the most important – and definitely the coolest – role.
W Goa is the party paradise of a city that is already known to be the party capital of India. That’s where the W twist comes into play – a music curator who ensures that guests are able to groove to songs they love, while being exposed to a whole new world of music genres and artists.
Introducing AVO (aka Ayush) – W Goa’s in-house music curator.
AVO has been at the nexus of music and nightlife for over 5 years since his entry into Goa. Previous to this, his interest in deejaying peaked when he used to play at smaller venues in his hometown, Indore. His first influences were listening to industry headliners such as Carl Cox and Ida Engberg.
When he came to Goa, AVO was introduced to the decade old music of psychedelia - trance and experimentalism. Driven to take it to another level, he started polishing his skills on DAWs and mixers, which led to him working as one of the main go-to DJs at W Goa. Since joining as the assistant music curator and resident DJ, he has successfully organized brunches and parties at WooBar and Rockpool to ensure that W Goa is one everlasting party.
Marinated with multiple influences from Disco, Funk, Folklore, Breakbeat, ‘80s rap, Techno, House and Indian Classical music, AVO is a playground without borders and genres. His sound is focused on hipshakin’ electronic music from Disco to House, from Acid to Techno. There are no rules and no orders, it’s just magic that gets you into a vibe between rare funky grooves, the ‘80s Wave and strictly Jackin House.
AVO also specialises in organising events inclusive of PR, branding, line-up curation, sound designing and various other details needed to ensure a successful event. His talent as an artist has gained him bookings at festivals like Sunburn which exposed him to a larger audience and the opportunity to share the stage with national as well as International acts, Some of which are Maceo Plex, Coyu, Andhim, Gheist, DJ LION, Affkt, Arjun Vagale, BLOT!, Ankytrixx, Nucleya, Ritviz, DJ Aqeel among many other leading tastemakers.
Unbound by any genre or era, AVO has a deep connection with music, having not only helped him find his calling but also as his savior and escape. "There is no one alive that does not enjoy music, everyone just needs to find their groove" he says, and this is very evident by his unique ability to connect to everyone, everywhere through the beats of his music.
