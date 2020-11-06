DJ and entrepreneur Sam Feldt presents brand-new Fangage, letting influencers connect with superfans directly

MUMBAI: The successful Dutch DJ, producer, and entrepreneur Sam Feldt launched a completely new version of his own platform Fangage today. After a big crowdfunding campaign that raised €300.000 and the upgrade that followed, the system is now more stable, faster, and has more features. Influencers can now start their customizable and multilingual fan platform via fangage.com for free, offering fans exclusive and/or paid content and experiences.

Via fangage.com, everyone can create their fan platform within minutes now, which can also replace an existing website, saving time & costs. Besides many improvements behind the scenes, new features are also presented with this re-launch. With the possibility to offer paid content to fans and create an additional income flow for influencers, Sam Feldt responds perfectly to the current COVID-19 restrictions. Now that all significant events are not taking place in real life, artists can tap into a completely new income flow and connect with fans in a new way, through the upgraded version of Fangage.

After creating their fan platform, artists and influencers can share content & experiences like music, videos, VIP tickets, studio sessions, guest lessons, merchandise, giveaways, and meet & greets that are not available to fans that aren’t subscribed to the platform. Fans can join their favorite influencers’ platforms for free by signing up and agreeing to receive personal messages, allowing platform owners to directly communicate with their top fans. Platform owners can also offer VIP subscriptions to fans, giving them access to exclusive content for a fixed price per month or directly selling access to individual content items. Another new feature is the platform’s multilingualism, making Fangage available in any language and market.

In 2016 Sam Feldt - who scored worldwide hits with ‘Show Me Love’, 'Summer On You' and 'Post Malone' - founded his own company Fangage: an online service where artists, influencers, and brands can quickly build their online fan platform, collect data and fan insights and reach their followers directly.

Sam Feldt decided to launch Fangage out of personal frustration with social media. "It annoyed me that social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram forced me to pay advertising money to reach my fans. I found it strange that my fans themselves clicked the 'follow' button, wanted to stay updated on my music, yet I had to pay a third party to reach them", says Sam Feldt.

Fangage turned out to be a huge success: within a short amount of time, big clients like Oliver Heldens, Laidback Luke, Tavi Castro, Armada Music, and many more joined the platform, and hundreds of thousands of fans registered. Due to the fast growth, the wish to upgrade the system grew. To realize this new version of Fangage, last year, in collaboration with the crowdfunding platform Symbid, €300,000 was successfully raised from investors, a start for building a completely new system.

Several packages are available on the new Fangage website. There’s a free subscription, but for more established artists, influencers, and brands who like to use extra features there are paid packages available for €39 and €79 per month. More information can be found on fangage.com.