MTV Beats Love Duet details

MUMBAI: With an aim to normalize conversations on love that goes beyond the stereotypes of gender in the Hindi music space, MTV Beats Love Duet, in association with Kitty Su, brings together some of the greatest musicians from the community to spread love through the power of music with India’s first gender atypical love duet album. From the mesmerizing vocals of Sushant Divgikar, the multi-talented youth influencer along with Shubhangi, Rushik Thakkar and Prachi to the snapping beats by Ma Faiza and the music production by Rtunjya, the best from the community have joined hands to write and compose the album which has three songs in its basket.

Song 1 – Jashn-e-bahaar

Penned by Sushant Divgikar himself, along with Rushik Thakkar and Rtunjya, Jashn-e-bahaar chronicles the feeling of realizing a different sexual orientation for the first time. Coupled with a zillion emotions of pehla pyaar and pehla confusion, comes an innocent question of the perplexed mind- will they love me back? And the song perfectly captures that with upbeat Indo-western tunes. The song owes it refreshing music to the talented music producer Rtunjya. For the first time, Sushant has sung in both male and female voices in the song. Jashn-e-baahar candidly showcases varied emotions with a powerful message of feeling pure, natural love for someone, that’s not bound by any conventional norms

Song 2 – Teri Meri Baatein

Teri Meri Baatein is an Indie-Pop genre song which showcases how from simple conversations, things take an innocent turn and the journey of falling in love begins! The love track is penned and sung by The Voice fame Rushik Thakkar, and composed by the very talented Rtunjya. The song showcases a love story between a photographer and his muse. Not bound by the conventions of love, the song captures the sentiments of a lover who experiences joyful emotions being in love- Baaton se shuru hui, pyaar mein badli, simple bhi hai, complicated bhi, yeh pyaar ki kahani. Teri Meri Baatein goes beyond the unlabeled and ungendered love, in the most heartwarming way.

Song 3 - Ishq Karle Tu to (Hai Toh Pyaar Hi)

Ishq karle Tu to is a song designed for a societal confrontation. The song shows two women struggling with society to accept their love. The emotions portrayed by Shraddha Sansare and Neeti Upadhye in the song denotes, what if she is in love with a woman, love is love and can happen to anyone. The breathtaking song is penned by Prachi, Shubhangi, Ma Faiza & Rtunjya and sung by the very talented Prachi & Shubhangi and goes beyond the traditional Boy-Girl ka pyaar.