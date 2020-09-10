MTV Beats launches the first song from the Love Duet album, Jashn-e-bahaar, which chronicles the feeling of "First Love", featuring Sushant Divgikar

MUMBAI: First love is always special, more so when you realize that you feel differently. Be it the constant jitters or butterflies in the stomach, the feeling of love and being loved is unique. And, it takes indomitable courage to accept this emotion of feeling the unconventional love towards someone. Capturing the purity and rawness of this innocent feeling, MTV Beats launches the first song from India’s first gender atypical love album – MTV Beats Love Duet, titled Jashn-e-bahaar. The song features popular model, actor, performer, singer and drag icon Sushant Divgikar along with two talented performers from the community, Kian Gupta and Abhijit Thakur.

Penned by Sushant himself, along with Rushik Thakkar and Rtunjya, Jashn-e-bahaar chronicles the feeling of realizing a different sexual orientation for the first time. Coupled with a zillion emotions of pehla pyaar and pehla confusion, comes an innocent question of the perplexed mind- will they love me back? And the song perfectly captures that with upbeat Indo-western tunes. The song owes it refreshing music to the talented music producer Rtunjya. For the first time, Sushant has sung in both male and female voices in the song. Jashn-e-baahar candidly showcases varied emotions with a powerful message of feeling pure, natural love for someone, that’s not bound by any conventional norms.

MTV Beats Love Duet album will have 3 songs titled, Teri Meri Baatein, Jashn-e-bahaar and Ishq Karle Tu promising a fine blend of Indie -Pop, Indo -Western and Rap for the music lovers. The other songs, Teri Meri Baatein and Ishq Karle Tu will be released soon on the social media pages of MTV Beats.

Have you listened to Jashn-e-bahaar yet? Head straight to https://www.facebook.com/mtvbeats/videos/828434314631710 or https://www.instagram.com/p/CE8vEY5D4hR/ to enjoy this amazing track!