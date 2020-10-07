Macon and SOLON release ID-smashing 'Tell Me' on Heldeep Records

MUMBAI: Rising star of Heldeep Records, Macon, teams up with UK-charting producer SOLON and vocalist chacel for a delicious marriage of new and old skool flavours on hot new belter ‘Tell Me’.

chacel’s sultry vocal sets the tone amidst bubbling, muted synth arpeggios in the intro before the track blasts into life with a stuttered bassline groove, techy percussion and atmospheric synth brass blasts by Macon & SOLON. The mood is at once dramatic, uplifting and melancholy, the chord progression twisting and turning delightfully. The breakdown invokes the feel of classic trance with its brooding vibe and spine-tingling riffs, and the vocal also recalls the heyday of the Euro sound, fitting perfectly into the mix and making for the perfect foil to the melodic tapestry beneath.

Heldeep label boss Oliver Heldens premiered the track during Tomorrowland’s Around The World virtual festival event to huge acclaim, the tracklist of which hit #2 on 1001tracklists.com’s ‘Most Watched ID’ chart. There’s a huge demand for this track and it looks set to be another smash for the label and this formidable pairing of producers.

Macon & SOLON featuring chacel - ‘Tell Me’ is out now on Heldeep Records.