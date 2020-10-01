Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly share an on-screen kiss in "Drunk Face" music video

MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly is having a really good time.
That's definitely how it looks, according to his newly released music video for "Drunk Face," one of the tracks off of his fifth studio album, Tickets to My Downfall. In fact, the footage for the visual was recorded by his friend and collaborator Mod Sun on the day the album was released-and what a day it was.
In the video, fans see Kelly driving a car without looking, playing guitar on a plane, having fun with a sparkling dessert, kissing his girlfriend, Megan Fox, and sitting as she paints his nails pink. Needless to say, the playful footage is befitting of the song's lyrics: "I'm still young, wasting my youth / I'll grow up next summer."
Watch here:
As for Fox, this marks her second appearance in one of his music videos after co-starring in the one for "Bloody Valentine," which dropped in May, the same month rumors about an off-screen romance between them emerged while her ex Brian Austin Green confirmed he and Fox had separated.
In July, Fox and Kelly gave their first joint interview, during which the actress recalled their instant connection.
"The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said during an interview on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "We're actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
In August, Fox made a very public declaration of love when she captioned a photo of them together, "Achingly Beautiful Boy... My heart is yours."
Watch more of their sparks fly in Kelly's latest music video above!
MUMBAI: ShareChat, India’s leading social media venture, today announced that it has entered intoread more
Map of Me - an initiative by Lisa Heydlauff where youngsters while at home, can learn a skilread more
MUMBAI: In the year in which the world music industry was brought to its knees, when most festivaread more
MUMBAI: Apple and Billie Eilish today announced that the highly anticipated documentary feature read more
MUMBAI: It has been an intensely challenging period for the Night Time Economy sector throughoutread more
MUMBAI: The moment fans have been waiting for is finally here! The biggest Indian pop stars Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali come together yet...read more
MUMBAI: Mumbai-based hip-hop artist MC Mawali is back with a hard-hitting new Marathi single. The song is set to release on 2 October'20. Produced by...read more
MUMBAI: Rap superstar Yo Yo Honey Singh has been around for a decade and a half now, and he says there has been a lot of change in Punjabi and Hindi...read more
MUMBAI: Window World®, America’s largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, is excited to announce a partnership with country music...read more
MUMBAI: On the heels of their star-studded debut album, B4 The Storm, released August 28, artist-producer collective Internet Money releases a remix...read more