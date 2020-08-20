BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Las Vegas edition 2021

MUMBAI: Bringing you all genres of club music in a festival area 700,000 square meters in size. “Cancelled“, “Corona“, “Covid-19“ and “Pandemic“ are terms that will undoubtedly make the top five of the German „unword 2020“ list. But particularly in these rather unpredictable times, it is important to look beyond our current reality. And know that things will get better. “Corona will be over at some point,“ says BigCityBeats Managing Director Bernd Breiter. “And then we will celebrate more intensely, extensively and enjoy life much more than we have ever before,“ predicts the Frankfurt family focused entrepreneur. “That is exactly why we at BigCityBeats continue to plan our events. We firmly expect the world’s largest club to take place in early June. And you can rest assured, it will a very special festival.“



The event organiser is referring to the promise he made to his cherished club community following the cancellation of this year’s highly anticipated happening: The next edition of the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME will be extended by a full day – from three to four days. Around 180,000 guests are expected to attend the huge area in Frankfurt, which is roughly the size of 1000 soccer fields. The bombastic main stage of the Deutsche Bank Park (formerly Commerzbank-Arena) alone holds more than 50,000 party people. Although it’s not only within the stadium that people celebrate, there’s also the open air festivities – in the forest, meadow and swimming pool areas, each with a variety of stages, big and small, multiple different musical sounds, encompassing the whole of the international club music scene. And for this spectacular spectacle of superlatives, worldwide early-bird sales will begin this Friday (21.08.2020). Tickets will be available in various categories, such as individual day passes, weekend passes and VIP tickets. You can find out more information about each category on the official event website as well as on their Facebook page – links at the end of the press release.



A true sense of Las Vegas in Europe – following a year of immobility and stagnation, the resurrection of global entertainment beckons!



Next year will be special, 2021 is all about Las Vegas – the entertainment capital of the world. Las Vegas, a place filled with millions of dazzling, colourful lights, lavish stage shows, the greatest special effects and awe inspiring live performances. Las Vegas is universally known for high rollers, the adrenaline of high stakes, blackjack, roulette and poker. And it’s precisely this unmistakeable spirit that Bernd Breiter and his incredible team will bring to Frankfurt on June 3rd, 4th, 5th, and 6th, 2021! For example, the world’s largest “casino“ is being built on the main stage, stilt walkers will sprinkle their magic among WorldClubbers, and with the addition of astounding visual effects and perfectly programmed pyrotechnics, guests are guaranteed to be left gobsmacked and mouths agape with astonished wonderment. “The clubbers will never forget the show.” said Breiter. “And we are especially proud that almost every one of the 300+ artists originally scheduled to perform this year have confirmed their desire to play for us at our 2021 festival. A wonderful signal that not only do our guests feel comfortable at WORLD CLUB DOME, but so do the artists.“



And the artists who have reconfirmed their attendance are the absolute pinnacle of the international music scene. Already confirmed are Robin Schulz, responsible for the ultimate summer track “Alane“, and he sits pretty much at the top of the streaming charts with nearly 10 million streams on YouTube. The world’s number one EDM DJs Belgian duo Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, the Godfathers of Hardcore, Netherland’s Angerfist, Australian superstar DJ Timmy Trumpet...Hip-Hop rising star Bausa and German rap legend SIDO. The longest-running, most successful and certainly the most eccentric Techno band in Germany (and probably the world) Scooter...and of course the most famous cake throwing DJ in music history Steve Aoki, who will be bringing a touch of Vegas with him on the plane, when he flies straight from the state of Nevada. The techno line-up for the WCD Pool Sessions has already been confirmed. And there will be a fresh update for this line-up next week...prepare yourself! One thing that can be revealed however, next year’s outdoor area with swimming pools, green meadows, dance floor and chill-out area will be more mind-blowing than anything World Club Dome has staged in the area before.

Tickets will be available as of Friday, August 21, 2020 from 7:00pm at the following link: https://www.worldclubdome.com/las-vegas.



Clubbers are also being offered the opportunity of securing combination tickets: for only Û199 euros plus fees. 6 days party – 1 unbeatable price. The unique cards are valid for the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME – Winter Edition on January 8, 9, and 10, 2021 in Düsseldorf’s MERKUR SPIEL ARENA, and for the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME – Las Vegas Edition on June 4, 5 and 6, 2021* at Deutsche Bank Park.



Important information for anyone purchasing a ticket: if contrary to expectations, the BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME events in 2021 cannot take place due to the pandemic situation, all tickets purchased will be 100% per cent refunded.



Tickets for the Opening Day (June 3rd, 2021) will be available soon.