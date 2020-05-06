BigCityBeats continues to revolutionize the events industry even during the Corona Crisis

MUMBAI: Düsseldorf's drive-in cinema becomes the world's first drive-in club and the media and event industry worldwide offers their praise Michael Rapino, President and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment, Beverly Hills California posted: “Germany’s BigCityBeats Hosted The World’s First “Drive-In Rave”, Solomon Parker, super-agent to The Prodigy and Take That said: “Congratulations on the Drive In!!! Superb and brilliant idea“, Andi Durrant, director of This Is Distorted wrote: “Amazing work with this – it was more than just the whole industry, the whole world was talking about it.“ Additionally ABC News, Daily Telegraph Australia, DJ Mag UK, Glamour, Mixmag UK, N24, Newsweek, New York Post, Pro7, RTL, Sat.1, WAZ, Weekly Times, Welt, Yahoo News and many more all reported on the incredible BigCityBeats event that took place during the Corona Crisis. The world’s first drive in cinema club. BigCityBeats already has an impeccable reputation for staging once in a lifetime events. The world’s largest football stadiums transformed into the world’s largest clubs. Enormous cruise liners turned into club hotels in the middle of the Mediterranean, and even the first club event to take place during zero gravity. BigCityBeats has been responsible for them all. However, BCB visionary CEO Bernd Breiter’s most breathtaking event so far was training European Space Agency astronaut Luca Parmitano to become a DJ. From the ISS, high above the earth, Parmitano became the first DJ in history to play live from space. and BCB officially became the first ‘club’ in space. And now the latest incredible venture from the visionary mind of Bernd Breiter and his talented team: BigCityBeats – World Club Dome Drive-In Edition. The first drive in cinema to be converted into a groundbreaking club event. The idea was lightning in a bottle after the two scheduled shows sold-out in less than an hour. 2000 WorldClubbers witnessed the unique experience in person while ‘Arte Concert’ and dozens of social media sites around the world streamed it live. Huge international DJ’s leap onboard World Club Dome’s Weekly Roof Sessions Every Saturday at 4pm, since the beginning of the Corona Crisis, World Club Dome has brought the world’s biggest DJ’s to take part in their live Òroof sessionsÓ, held weekly on the roof terrace of their Frankfurt HQ. The live-stream is being broadcast on BigCityBeats Radio to hundreds of thousands of WorldClubbers around the world. Ilias Kousis from BarPhilosophy also creates some of the most incredible and unusual cocktails live on air – while international celebrity chefs conjure up mouthwatering menus. Everyone knows that the only thing better than good music at the weekend, is when you can add great drinks and fabulous food into the mix. First stadium event worldwide during the corona crisis receives more than 2 million streams BigCityBeats has always been known for setting trends and being at the forefront of innovative events worldwide. But by hosting the world’s first stadium event during the Corona Crisis, they offered a concept that had never been attempted before, the result: 1 arena – 1 DJ booth – 2 million viewers. And from the centre circle of Eintracht Frankfurt’s deserted Commerzbank Arena, music history was made. Every stunning moment was captured by an impressive 4K Drone. Incredible images that circled around the world. DJ’s Gestört aber GeiL and BCB resident superstar Le Shuuk’s live sets helped create an unforgettable moment in the history of electronic music. “The World Is On Hold” video passes 6million streams online A completely unintentional success, “The World Stands Still” has now surpassed 6m streams online. Bernd Breiter’s honest and humble homage to everyone currently working to keep our lives and world functioning to some level of normality. After the video’s incredible success across German speaking countries(1 million streams). Bernd decided to make an English version. And since then the video has been viewed more than 5 million times worldwide. Celebrities and inspired minds from the fields of music & culture, show & entertainment, sports, business, and politics & science have all commented on and shared “The World Is On Hold”, ensuring the two minute clip became an unintentional international success! BigCityBeats WORLD CLUB DOME Drive-In-Edition Dates: May 20, 2020 – with Alle Farben May 30, 2020 – with Gestört aber GeiL & Le Shuuk June 10, 2020 – with Mausio and Lari Luke Tickets are available at: worldclubdome.com/drive-in