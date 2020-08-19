Pragya Dasgupta on her new patriotic song

MUMBAI: Singer Pragya Dasgupta, who has received immense fame for her marvellous voice recently released a track called Jana Gana Mana, on Independence Day’20.

Our message through this patriotic anthem showcases our love for the nation and for mankind,” added Pragya whose sung the song along with Sandeep Chowta.

“Working with Sandeep Chowta was superb. I got to learn a lot from him. He is a perfectionist and teaches how important the placement, the distance of the microphone should be,” added Dasgupta.

Click here to view the song:

Meanwhile, Pragya is making the best use of her quarantine time.

I am working on my songs and being active on digital platforms. I am also into cooking, spending quality time at home with family, with my lucky Singh ( my dog, she is super happy to have me all day with her ). I have a small studio set up at home so now even if I’m in the music room, she doesn’t want to leave me alone, she is with me, even when I’m doing lives on Facebook, Instagram, or shooting something at home.. love this absolutely.

For the future, Pragya has a whole lot of projects lined up.

She added, “I would be collaborating with Paroma Dasgupta ( original), releasing a ghazal, collaboration with a rapper from the US. I am looking forward to another collaboration with Sandeep Chowta.”