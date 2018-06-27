These singers pay tribute to R.D. Burman with 'Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si' cover

MUMBAI: Singers Paroma Dasgupta and Kshitij Tarey have recorded a cover of R.D. Burman’s iconic song, Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si to commemorate the legends 79th birth anniversary.

Watch video here:

Sung in both Hindi and Bengali, the song has minimal music that comprises of guitar sound, played by Abhishek Dasgupta. The vocals by both Paroma and Kshitij add to the soulful number of the singer, whose compositions are globally renowned. The video is directed by Kapil Siddharth.

The cover of Meri Bheegi Bheegi Si /Mone Pore Ruby Roy is indeed one of the melodious creations by both Paroma and Kshitij.