BTS released new teaser of upcoming song 'Dynamite'

MUMBAI: K-pop group BTS have shared a teaser trailer for their upcoming English song ‘Dynamite’, set for release on August 21.
The 28-second clip shows the group dancing in front of a large “disco” sign, with a brief snippet of the song’s chorus audible.
Watch here:
The outfit, comprised of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, announced the single and forthcoming album during a broadcast on V Live on July 26, but did not share the track’s name until earlier this month.
“We have prepared a new single for ARMY, set for August 21,” BTS said in the livestream.
“We are preparing an album for the second half of this year, but decided to first release a single because we wanted to reach our fans as soon as possible. Due to COVID-19, people around the world have been going through tough times and we wanted to share some positive energy with our fans.”
A few weeks later, they announced that their latest concert film, Break The Silence: The Movie, will debut in the US on September 24. The movie follows the K-pop giants on their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour’, which took place in 2019.
Earlier this year they broke the Guinness World Record for most-viewed concert livestream, with an online performance in June.
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has consistently anchored vread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music 1 and two new stations, Apple Music Hits and Apple Music Country, feature excread more
MUMBAI: The last few months have forced people to stay safe at their respective homes in order tread more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the legacy of the iconic film Sholay, Radio Nasha is bringing together the caread more
MUMBAI: Owing to its thought provoking content, timeless music and purpose-led initiatives, BIG Fread more
MUMBAI: Selena and BLACKPINK's collaboration was announced last week with Selena sharing the official poster and revealing she was excited about the...read more
MUMBAI: Percept Live, creators of Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival, announced ‘Sunburn for Goa’, a Virtual Music Festival to...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift is taking her fans to the lakes. Scroll on to see all of the hidden Easter eggs in the bonus folklore track. On Tuesday, August...read more
Bandish Bandits has been quite a lot in the news these days. The cast and crew have been appreciated for their work as musicians in this new web...read more
MUMBAI: This week, one of the most electrifying music composer duo of Bollywood, Sachin-Jigar will grace the episode. This year so far, they’ve been...read more