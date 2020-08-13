Lightstream and Songfest India join hands to launch an iconic, collaborative music video featuring voices of 115 children from across India

MUMBAI: Lightstream, the award-winning branded content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment, has joined hands with Songfest India, a digital music content and IP company specialized in creating music-based campaigns for brands to launch a heart-warming, motivational music video “O Bandeya”. The song is written by renowned lyricist and X-Factor India winner Geet Sagar and composed by upcoming composer duo, Abhimanyu – Pragya, who are fast making a name for themselves with their melodic compositions.

The year 2020 has been a tough year for all human beings across the globe, and we Indian’s have gone through a lot too during these tough times. Be it battling a global pandemic to a deadly gas leak to facing massive floods, and losing our brave soldiers at the border conflicts to losing some of our most talented actors in the industry - We have lost a lot of our Indian brothers and sisters. While we are fighting multiple battles every day, in tough times like these, HOPE and COURAGE are the only driving forces that can keep us going.

To celebrate this spirit, Lightstream and Songfest India have collaborated with 115 children from across India for the first time to send a message of Hope, Courage, and Determination, this Independence Day through a beautiful melody, called - "O Bandeya.” The music video released on the Being Indian social media channels across Facebook and Instagram, and Songfest India’s Youtube channel, is an ode to the Independence Day to drive the message of freedom from fear and negativity. The music video can be viewed HERE the audio is available for the listeners on streaming platforms like Jio Saavn, Spotify, Apple Music, and others.

In the music video, the children of our country come together to remind us about the strength and courage we possess within to win every battle and crisis we face today. The film comprises of self-shot footage from all the 115 kids who range from singers to instrumentalists who have created this beautiful song. Some of the notable child singers featuring in the music video include Shreya Basu, a finalist from Voice India Kids & Sarisha Kabra, who is known for lending her voice for TVC jingles.

Speaking about the initiative, Anuraag Srivastava, COO, Rainshine Entertainment, & CEO, Lightstream, says, “At Lightstream we have always believed in creating high impact, purpose-driven content for our brand partners. Music and video are two powerful mediums to deliver a message and its underlying emotions. In Songfest we have found a perfect partner to create music-driven branded content that has a deep purpose. “O Bandeya” the music video is our first collaboration and one that we feel will resonate with Indians across the globe.”

Says Meghna Mittal, CMO Songfest India, “Music plays an important role in shaping the mood and mindset of people and we believe this anthem will fill up the listener with courage and hope. O Bandeya is a direct message from 115 kids, the future of our country, to each and every individual out there. We are excited to have partnered with Lightstream who resonate with our philosophy of creating meaningful content and we urge our viewers also to be a part of this initiative and spread the message of hope with everyone.”

Songfest & Lightstream are driving many more unique, music-based content solutions for brands with a few promising ones in the pipeline.

