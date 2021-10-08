Songfest India bags the Silver for DOUBLEMIN Freshtake Season 1 campaign at the Shark Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Yet again, for DOUBLEMINT Freshtake Season 1 campaign, Songfest India in collaboration with Mars Wrigley won the Silver award at Economic Times Brand Equity Shark Awards 2021. This was the second win for a year-long campaign which consisted of 12 music videos in multiple languages including Bengali, Tamil and Telugu, which reached out to viewers across India, including regional markets, and garnered 100 Mn+ views across multiple digital platforms. The first music video in the campaign titled ‘Aadatein’ has already won the Brandwagon Ace Award earlier under the category: “Best Influencer Marketing Campaign”.

The DOUBLEMINT Freshtake Season 1 campaign showcased Songfest India’s prowess as an agency that specializes in bringing together top influencers, actors and musicians and weaving a beautiful, musical brand journey that viewers can enjoy. The differentiation of using music as a content medium along with celebrity influencers and new artistes projected the freshness the brand was looking for.

The campaign featured celebrity singers such as Monali Thakur, Shaan, Nikhil DSouza, Nakash Aziz and many more along with internet heartthrobs Shivangi Joshi, Anushka Sen, Harsh Rajput, Awez and Zaid Darbar, giving the viewers the right mix of songs along with the visual appeal which has become the signature of campaigns with Songfest India. The musical brand films including Aaina and Aadatein made it to the Top 10 trending list on YouTube at the time of their release and created instant UGC for the brand.

Talking about the stunning win Varun Kandhari, Director, Marketing and Customer Marketing for Mars wrigley, said: “DOUBLEMINT is a brand that has always believed in building meaningful connections, and what better way to bring people together than through the shared love of music. Collaborating with Songfest enabled us to tell us the story of DOUBLEMINT in different languages such as Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Bengali with renowned Bollywood singers like Monali Thakur, Shaan and Nikhil D’souza. Since we embarked on this musical journey in 2016, Freshtake has truly touched and inspired millions of young hearts. The award reemphasizes the magnificent storytelling that DOUBLEMINT has been delivering, and I am extremely grateful and proud of all the appreciation that has come our way.”

Talking about the win, Meghna Mittal, Co-Founder and CMO, Songfest India, said: "This is a great moment for the entire team, and I am overjoyed for another win. Today's consumers are aware and don't buy into the usual hook lines. We were conscious of this fact and ensured that we integrated the brand seamlessly. In the campaign. We used music as an advertising medium to strengthen the brand's imagery with their TG (GenZ and Millennial), using top influencers to create mass appeal, and also promoted new artistes. When we look at the results, they speak volumes. The campaign went viral with 100Mn+ views and 80k+ engagement. We want to thank DOUBLEMINT Mars Wrigley India & BBDO India for teaming up with us and we are happy that we could deliver on the promise.”

Talking about the win, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Co-founder & CEO at Songfest India, said: "At Songfest India we are extremely passionate about music. We believe that music is a very powerful medium and it connects with millions of us instantly. With the DOUBLEMINT Freshtake Season 1 campaign, we put together some of the best celebrity singers, and top influencers and delivered exactly what the brand needed in the best way possible. We can see the impact it created through the virality in its engagement which has led to new fan bases for newer artistes. This win affirms our confidence in the medium and strengthens our hope for many more such accolades in the future. I want to thank the team at Mars Wrigley for believing in us and my own team at Songfest India for always giving their best."

About Songfest India

Songfest India is a creative video-content agency, owned by G Sharp Media pvt. Ltd. With a focus on creating viral and engaging digital content; Ad films, Music IPs, Music videos, Podcasts, and web series, Songfest offers its clients unique concepts and ideas to promote their products and services and connect with their audiences.