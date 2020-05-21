RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  21 May 2020 15:49 |  By RnMTeam

Aussie band The Buckleys set for India debut with virtual tour

MUMBAI: Australian pop music and siblings’ band, The Buckleys, is set to bring their virtual tour to India. They will be performing for Indian music lovers for the first time on May 29.

The Buckleys consist of Sarah Grace, Molly and Lachlan.

"India has such a rich culture of music and art, we are excited that through technology we can connect with you from all the way here in Australia. Not to mention, one of our favourite bands, The Beatles, wrote much of ‘the white album' in India. So, we'll most definitely have to play Beatles in this set for you Beatles fans like us! We can't wait!" said The Buckleys in a joint statement ahead of their India debut.

Earlier this month, the country stars recreated the personalised "live" experience during a time of social distancing, by performing virtual tours across North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

The Buckleys' show will be the second global virtual tour in the country after Willie Gomez's ‘Mojados' virtual world tour, which concluded last week.

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Australian pop music siblings band The Buckleys Willie Gomez Mojados
Related news
News | 08 May 2020

Legal war between late Soundgarden vocalist's widow and band members complicates

MUMBAI: Chris Cornell's widow Vicky has been countersued by the late rock star's band Soundgarden over "fraudulent inducement".

read more
News | 28 Feb 2020

K-pop superband BTS cancels Korea gigs amid coronavirus scare

MUMBAI:  Popular South Korean boy band BTS has cancelled a pan-South Korea concert tour over coronavirus concerns.

read more
News | 03 Feb 2020

Tomlinson channelled heartache into songs

MUMBAI: Singer Louis Tomlinson channelled the heartache he suffered after double whammy of family tragedies into the song-writing process for his debut solo album "Walls" to turn the trauma into "something good".

read more
News | 24 Sep 2019

Ranu Mondal biopic in the pipeline

MUMBAI: National Award-winning Bengali actress Sudipta Chakraborty has been offered the role of Ranu Mondal in a biopic of the railway platform singer-turned Internet sensation.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2019

Paul McCartney still dreams about John Lennon

MUMBAI: The Beatles legend Paul McCartney says he had a beautiful relationship with late band member John Lennon, and still dreams about him.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM collaborates with Spotify, offering listeners with exclusive marquee content

MUMBAI: Big FM one of the largest radio networks in the country has tied up with Spotify for an eread more

News
Supermoon Live to home is all set to enter the International Arena

MUMBAI: Supermoon, one of the flagship IPs of ZEE Live, is a platform that has always strived toread more

News
Radio City, Union HRD Minister, Shri Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal speaks about how Indian education system combats with Covid-19

MUMBAI: While the world is wrestling with the impact of COVID -19, and the nation is under a locread more

News
#Dancewithlight trends as Likee unveils new neon light Magic Stickers

MUMBAI: Likee, the pioneering global short video creation platform by Singapore-based BIGO Technread more

Press Releases
Fever Network announces its latest campaign: 'Bounce Back Bharat!'

MUMBAI: Fever Network,the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

top# 5 articles

1
Charli XCX reveals why Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Doja Cat makes her so happy

MUMBAI: Singer Charli XCX recently released her new album “How I’m Feeling Now” on May 15, the title was truth in advertising. The pop singer-...read more

2
Nick Jonas, Laurence Fishburne to co-star in 'The Blacksmith'

MUMBAI: Pop star Nick Jonas and "The Matrix" actor Laurence Fishburne will co-star in the action thriller "The Blacksmith", based on the graphic...read more

3
Rising electronica duo come back with dreamy electronica gem

MUMBAI: Belau is one of the most promising electronica newcomers around the European music scene. In three years, they had almost 200 live...read more

4
Kabir-Athar: 'Dil Haare' is for anyone who has been heartbroken and believes to get over it

MUMBAI: Singer-lyricist-music composer duo Kabir-Athar has added another feather into their cap “Dil Haare” featuring Gitanjali Pathak and music...read more

5
TV couple Yash, Amrapali shoot at home for music video amid lockdown

MUMBAI: TV couple Yash Sinha and Amrapali Gupta will shoot at home amid the lockdown, for the music video of "Teri bindiya" sung by Amitabh Narayan...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group