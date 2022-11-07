Baltimore's Dosser Debut "Kids" Video; Band Touring with Pianos Become The Teeth

MUMBAI: Baltimore, MD indie rockers Dosser have released "Kids" -- a new single off their upcoming debut album.
Stream "Kids" here: https://hypeddit.com/dosser
Catch Dosser on tour with hometown heroes Pianos Become The Teeth, and Massachusetts' Dreamtigers. See dates below.
Over the past decade, it’s become increasingly in vogue for bands to pay lip service to 90s alt rock, but many of them capture only the most surface level cosmetic elements, missing the critical components that defined that decade’s underground scene. A chorus pedal, a Big Muff, and a flannel don’t go far on their own merits. To put it bluntly, many groups fundamentally do not “get it”. But Baltimore, MD’s Dosser absolutely does.
Where many of their contemporaries are little more than thinly-veiled pop punk acts doing retro cosplay, Dosser gets at the core of what made 90s guitar rock such a compelling force. From leads that hearken back to early Weezer, massive riffs that evoke Jawbox, and razor-sharp pop-rock sensibilities that bring to mind the Foo Fighters’ debut LP, this is a band synthesizing the best parts of various forms into their own potent formula.
Formed in the summer of 2018 by Will Teague, Bret Lanahan, Eric Dudley, and Max Detrich, Dosser’s debut LP finds a band playing at a level well beyond what their short lifespan might suggest. Coming out on Really Rad Records in January 2023, Violent Picture / Violent Sound is about as strong an opening volley as it gets.
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talentedread more
MUMBAI: Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Editionread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp upread more
MUMBAI: Capturing the worldwide study, CISAC has just released its Global Collections Report for read more
MUMBAI: One more time, the late, legendary Bappi Lahiri song is trending not in India but in China. They are showing their love for Bollywood movies...read more
MUMBAI: Chart-topping artist Joji’s highly-anticipated new album SMITHEREENS is out today via longtime label 88rising (full tracklist below). In...read more
MUMBAI: The ASCAP Foundation recognized playwright, composer and lyricist Michael R. Jackson, creator of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning...read more
MUMBAI: Basically with advent of spring love starts to bide afloat on Instagram feed of lionised luminaries from entertainment fraternity. But...read more
MUMBAI: The second season of the country’sbiggest rap reality television show has finally announced India’s nextrap sensation! Realme MTV Hustle 2.,0...read more