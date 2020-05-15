Zaman Khan's 'Hum Saath Hai' talks about being together and facing everything as ONE NATION

MUMBAI: Singer Zaman Khan has added another tea in his bag “Hum Saath Hai” along with famous Youtuber Bhuvan Bham who is known for BB ke vines.

The song “Hum Saath Hai” features phenomenal singers Bhuvan Bham, Akhil Sachdeva, Dr. Palash Sen, Shibani Kashyap and many more, in a total of 15 people.

The singer shared that “Hum saath hain” for him isn’t just a song he thinks it’s an emotion a phrase to define that yes, no matter whatever happens “All of us are together and we’ll face everything as ONE NATION”.

Commenting his experience sharing the screen with amazing Youtubers and Artists of the country “Making your own music is an amazing feeling but, to collaborate and see other amazing artists adding colours to your music is a feeling that can’t be described in words. You get a feeling that all creative souls belong to one family, and I say collaborating is far better than competing”.

Sharing about his style of music “It is something that can easily be felt by Everyone, I prefer my songs and music to be simple yet catchy to connect to the masses and give them immense happiness and positivity”.

The singer unveils his few favourite wish list of artist to collaborate Vishal Mishra, Salim-Sulaiman and Armaan malik. He also has his own band called “The Astitva”.

“There are plenty of things under the pipeline but, right now I'm focusing on my own album which consists of 6 songs. For the future, I would like to work on something that will open a new dimension of Singing/songwriting skills in India” he signs off.

