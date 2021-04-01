Shibani Kashyap riding high on the success of 'Jogiya'

MUMBAI: Amplify Presentation, Presented by Ankur Gupta and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Produced by Ankur Gupta, Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Raaj Suri, Written & Directed by- MG Mehul Gadani

Shibani Kashyap’s latest song “Jogiya” featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Smriti Kalra is topping the charts on every social media platform with over 6.3 lakh views on YouTube ever since the song launched.

Infact the song has become Instagram reels favourite. Most of the digital and social media influencers are in acting the song and uploading reels.

Jogiya is a lovely romantic melodies which soar because of their meticulous arrangements, star cast and Shibani off course.

Shibani is over the moon with the kind of the response the song has received “I am so overwhelmed and happy. Jogiya has made it to the top of the playlist of so many people. I am over the moon. Doing great work is my only agenda, praises and success will therefore follow”