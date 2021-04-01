For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  01 Apr 2021 15:15 |  By RnMTeam

Shibani Kashyap riding high on the success of 'Jogiya'

MUMBAI: Amplify Presentation, Presented by Ankur Gupta and Varun Prabhudayal Gupta, Produced by Ankur Gupta, Varun Prabhudayal Gupta and Raaj Suri, Written & Directed by- MG Mehul Gadani

Shibani Kashyap’s latest song “Jogiya” featuring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Smriti Kalra is topping the charts on every social media platform with over 6.3 lakh views on YouTube ever since the song launched.

Infact the song has become Instagram reels favourite. Most of the digital and social media influencers are in acting the song and uploading reels.

Jogiya is a lovely romantic melodies which soar because of their meticulous arrangements, star cast and Shibani off course.

Shibani is over the moon with the kind of the response the song has received “I am so overwhelmed and happy. Jogiya has made it to the top of the playlist of so many people. I am over the moon. Doing great work is my only agenda, praises and success will therefore follow”

Tags
Shibani Kashyap music Songs
Related news
News | 01 Apr 2021

Bappi Lahiri hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed on Thursday.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Sasi the Don remakes his biggest hit and we can't stop gushing about it!

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new version of ‘Anbe’, the song that 20 years ago became a rage and made him an overnight superstar in Malaysia.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

From Arjun Kanungo to Rajakumari, here are the five most stylish musicians on the block

MUMBAI: Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

Dua Lipa 'excited' to perform at Brit Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has been announced as one of the performers for the upcoming 2021 Brit Awards. The Don't Start Now singer will take to the stage at the ceremony which is slated to take place at The O2 Arena on May 11.

read more
News | 01 Apr 2021

New platform maajja announces talents and plans for 2021

MUMBAI: Co-founded by acclaimed music director AR Rahman, the global platform for South Asian artists maajjaon March 31 announced the core group of artists signed to the imprint.

read more

RnM Biz

News
YouTube Music now allows you to shuffle songs while Casting

MUMBAI: The criticism of YouTube Music, especially from Google Play Music users, is that it bizarread more

News
Spotify’s new mix are now available free for premium users

MUMBAI: Spotify has spent the last year annoying its users with podcast exclusives and UI changesread more

News
Divo to handle music distribution duties for Hombale Films' upcoming release – Yuvarathnaa

MUMBAI: Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has pread more

News
T-Series joins IPRS – A big boost to the Indian Music Publishing Industry

MUMBAI: T-Series and The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (“IPRS”) in a joint press releasread more

News
Invisible to Government: Nightlife workers appeal to MPs to save ailing sector

MUMBAI: Representatives from nightlife industries, including nightclubs, supply chains, and live read more

top# 5 articles

1
Sasi the Don remakes his biggest hit and we can't stop gushing about it!

MUMBAI: After the resounding success of his recent singles ‘Humpty Dumpty’ and ‘Daddy Don’, Malaysian-Tamil reggae guru Sasi The Don released a new...read more

2
Dua Lipa 'excited' to perform at Brit Awards 2021

MUMBAI: Dua Lipa has been announced as one of the performers for the upcoming 2021 Brit Awards. The Don't Start Now singer will take to the stage at...read more

3
Bappi Lahiri hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

MUMBAI: Veteran composer-singer Bappi Lahiri has been hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive, his daughter Rema Lahiri Bansal confirmed on...read more

4
From Arjun Kanungo to Rajakumari, here are the five most stylish musicians on the block

MUMBAI: Fashion is seasonal but style is eternal. There are a few millennial singers who’ve broken the glass ceiling in every way possible with their...read more

5
Ariana Grande is the highest paid coach on The Voice

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande recently made headlines when it was announced that the 27-year-old singer announced would be replacing Nick Jonas on the 21st...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games