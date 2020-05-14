RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 May 2020 16:32 |  By RnMTeam

'My collaboration with Bhavin and Sameeksha is magical' : Tiktok star Vishal Pandey

MUMBAI: Model, influencer, and a TikTok star Vishal Pandey is a  21-year-old boy who started his career single-handedly by making videos on TikTok and has come a long way with 14 million fans from across the globe. Vishal Pandey is also a member of the famous trio, “Teen Tigada” which is known for its fun and delightful content.

On expressing his rapport with Sameeksha and Bhavin,"Magical is the only word that I have for my collaboration with Bhavin and Sameeksha. I believe we create magic whenever we work together, our music videos, our Youtube channel, our TikTok content, it is all magical for me and always so natural, working with them always feels rewarding and I don’t know if I am using a bigger word here but I think people have started shipping Teen Tigada."

On illustrating about spending time in quarantine,"I'm making hell of a content right now. I'm taking my time to think what content I should create next and my hands are at cooking. I'm also dancing and working out. There is lots of things keeping me busy, making videos and enjoying it.I just want to say that everyone in their life has once dreamt of being a hero, right now we have got this opportunity to become hero by staying at home and support our real heroes who are working for us. Let's show corona that Indian never fails."

He futher adds, "I have always been fascinated by historical stories more than romantic or comedy. I would like to play a historical character. Apart from that I would like to play a cool rich guy from South Bombay.There is two web series in my pipeline and there is 3 to 4 music videos. Hopefully after this pandemic will continue with my work and so excited to get back to work."

Follow Tellychakkar for the consumer facing news & entertainment

Tags
Bhavin Sameeksha Tiktok star Vishal Pandey
Related news

No results found.

RnM Biz

News
#StageBadlega - For arts, artists and the audiences

MUMBAI: It was in the early days of the lockdown when a few arts and media organisations came toread more

News
Audio Fusion systems makes wireless In-Ear monitoring accessible for all musicians

MUMBAI: Popular in-ear monitor system Audiofusion launches Android development with Kickstarter cread more

News
NTIA survey results reveal Night Time Economy Business concerns post lockdown

MUMBAI: Following a survey released to over 200 sample businesses nationally across the Night Timread more

News
Google Play Music to be replaced by You Tube Music

MUMBAI: In line with its plan to retire Play Music, Google on Tuesday started inviting users of read more

News
Dynamic Data: Chartmetric’s New Weekly TikTok Chart Captures Lightning-Fast Trends

MUMBAI: In recent months, many popular artists have struck like bolts from the blue, popping up sread more

top# 5 articles

1
'My collaboration with Bhavin and Sameeksha is magical' : Tiktok star Vishal Pandey

MUMBAI: Model, influencer, and a TikTok star Vishal Pandey is a  21-year-old boy who started his career single-handedly by making videos on TikTok...read more

2
Dua Lipa confess to have slid into Anwar Hadid's DMs

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa who is currently sitting at No. 3 in the Billboard Hot 100 says that she has slid into boyfriend Anwar Hadid’s DM When asked...read more

3
Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash collaborate with Grammy winner Sharon Isbin

MUMBAI: Legendary Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash have collaborated with multiple Grammy-...read more

4
Pregnant Katy Perry struggling with depression

MUMBAI: Even as she copes with the coronavirus pandemic, pop star Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with fiance and actor Orlando Bloom,...read more

5
17 Artists From 6 Cities Come Together For A Qawali Song

MUMBAI: 17 artists from 6 cities have come together to create an enchanting Qawali believing in the magical power of music to bring empathy and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group