'My collaboration with Bhavin and Sameeksha is magical' : Tiktok star Vishal Pandey

MUMBAI: Model, influencer, and a TikTok star Vishal Pandey is a 21-year-old boy who started his career single-handedly by making videos on TikTok and has come a long way with 14 million fans from across the globe. Vishal Pandey is also a member of the famous trio, “Teen Tigada” which is known for its fun and delightful content.

On expressing his rapport with Sameeksha and Bhavin,"Magical is the only word that I have for my collaboration with Bhavin and Sameeksha. I believe we create magic whenever we work together, our music videos, our Youtube channel, our TikTok content, it is all magical for me and always so natural, working with them always feels rewarding and I don’t know if I am using a bigger word here but I think people have started shipping Teen Tigada."

On illustrating about spending time in quarantine,"I'm making hell of a content right now. I'm taking my time to think what content I should create next and my hands are at cooking. I'm also dancing and working out. There is lots of things keeping me busy, making videos and enjoying it.I just want to say that everyone in their life has once dreamt of being a hero, right now we have got this opportunity to become hero by staying at home and support our real heroes who are working for us. Let's show corona that Indian never fails."

He futher adds, "I have always been fascinated by historical stories more than romantic or comedy. I would like to play a historical character. Apart from that I would like to play a cool rich guy from South Bombay.There is two web series in my pipeline and there is 3 to 4 music videos. Hopefully after this pandemic will continue with my work and so excited to get back to work."

