A new rage on the horizon, actor director Shadab Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Shadab Siddiqui from Sant Kabir Nagar, UP. Born in a simple farmer family his upbringing was descent according to his family status.

During his youth he worked as a carpenter to provide for his family and then he suddenly met a fellow of the Film fraternity who was from the production department in films. Once they started conversing he was thrilled to hear about his work and requested him for work in the industry as he also wanted to be a part of this roller coaster ride and in doing so he left his existing job as a carpenter and began this new unexplored journey.

The director wanted to do something new and explore new horizons so that he could reach the maximum limit of creativity, he started working in films as a production assistant, then slowly he started understanding the film line and it took 8 years of production. Siddiqui thought he should try something other than production and started his own company called Blue Eyes Film Factory. “I made my first short film from it, after that, I made 8 short films continuously and more than 11 music videos which I have directed gradually started understanding the film line and gradually trying to improve my life, till now i have been trying hard”.

His favourite short film he directed was “Where is Najeeb”. This short film is based on the missing student Najeeb from JNU and his favorite song which was deleted from flim Tum Bin,song sung by Palak Muchhal.

Siddiqui shared that he is slowly fulfilling his dreams of becoming a director and is enjoying it very much, “do the work in this work that entices your heart, you can work harder and do it with more heart. The journey of direction so far has been very exciting and fun, so I would like to thank all the people who have supported me in this journey”.

Shadab’s current venture is with singer Neeti Mohan and singer Ranvir whose latest hit was Patthar Vargi along with B Param.

His previous work includes songs with Salman Ali in which he directed Bhavin Bhanushali and Vaishnavi Rao