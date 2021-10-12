For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  12 Oct 2021 12:48 |  By RnMTeam

A new rage on the horizon, actor director Shadab Siddiqui

MUMBAI: Shadab Siddiqui from Sant Kabir Nagar, UP. Born in a simple farmer family his upbringing was descent according to his family status.

During his youth he worked as a carpenter to provide for his family and then he suddenly met a fellow of the Film fraternity who was from the production department in films. Once they started conversing he was thrilled to hear about his work and requested him for work in the industry as he also wanted to be a part of this roller coaster ride and in doing so he left his existing job as a carpenter and began this new unexplored journey.

The director wanted to do something new and explore new horizons so that he could reach the maximum limit of creativity, he started working in films as a production assistant, then slowly he started understanding the film line and it took 8 years of production. Siddiqui thought he should try something other than production and started his own company called Blue Eyes Film Factory. “I made my first short film from it, after that, I made 8 short films continuously and more than 11 music videos which I have directed gradually started understanding the film line and gradually trying to improve my life, till now i have been trying hard”.

His favourite short film he directed was “Where is Najeeb”. This short film is based on the missing student Najeeb from JNU and his favorite song which was deleted from flim Tum Bin,song sung by Palak Muchhal.

Siddiqui shared that he is slowly fulfilling his dreams of becoming a director and is enjoying it very much, “do the work in this work that entices your heart, you can work harder and do it with more heart. The journey of direction so far has been very exciting and fun, so I would like to thank all the people who have supported me in this journey”.

Shadab’s current venture is with singer Neeti Mohan and singer Ranvir whose latest hit was Patthar Vargi along with B Param.

His previous work includes songs with Salman Ali in which he directed Bhavin Bhanushali and Vaishnavi Rao

Tags
Salman Ali Bhavin Palak Muchchal music
Related news
News | 12 Oct 2021

Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel) bemoans a past love in his latest track.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

4 Internet sensations come together for Bhushan Kumar's T-Series latest single, Chura Liya

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's label, T-Series is known to release songs that not only entertain the audiences but also strike a chord in the form of emotions, picturisation and cinematography, and the soulful tunes.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

KAVYA gears up to release her first single 'Affection' from upcoming EP 'Know Me Better'

MUMBAI: Every artist strives his/her best for their audience to get to know them better. The intention of every musician is to share their lives and personalities through music and Kavya Trehan shares the very same intention.

read more
News | 12 Oct 2021

New Age Band PA System release their single Run & Hide from their album "Strangers Down The Hall"

MUMBAI: New Age band PA system recently released their new single “Run & Hide’from their album Strangers down the Hall. They started off with releasing their hugely hit single “Black and Blue”.

read more
News | 11 Oct 2021

Justin Bieber wants Hailey Bieber to 'squish out a nugget' soon

MUMBAI: Justin Bieber's recent documentary Justin Beiber: Our World revealed some personal information about his married life. While Justin and Hailey are known to keep things private, he talked about his plans to expand the family of two.

read more

RnM Biz

News
TikTok is the new generation of the music industry

MUMBAI: There’s no doubt that sites like Instagram and Facebook are some of the most important whread more

News
YouTube launches music charts for UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt

MUMBAI: YouTube will launch music charts in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt on Wednesday, listingread more

Interviews
My role is to deliver value to shareholders by profitably growing our business: Preeti Nihalani, Chief Revenue Officer, Mirchi

MUMBAI: Preeti Nihalini Chief Business and Revenue Officer, Entertainment Network India Ltd.read more

News
Chingari kicks off the Navratri celebrations with a slew of new additions

MUMBAI: Navratri is a magical time of the year.read more

News
104.8 Ishq FM launches ‘Ishq Mein Kabhi Kabhi’ -a romantic story telling series with Aparshakti Khurana
,

MUMBAI: 104.8 Ishq FM is launching a brand new storytelling series exploring different facets of read more

top# 5 articles

1
Wiz Khalifa is a leader, mentor, and a legendary artist; expresses THEMXXNLIGHT

Popular Indian-American R&B/pop collective, THEMXXNLIGHT geared up for the global premier of their second independent release of 2021 on 30th...read more

2
After 16 back to back blockbuster hit songs Himesh Reshammiya launches the First solo song of Arunita called 'Piya Ji Ke Sanng!'`

MUMBAI: The album Himesh Ke Dil Se by rockstar singer and composer Himesh Reshammiya has proved to be a massive blockbuster hit. The melodious album...read more

3
Listen to Adele’s surprise with song clip from "Divorce" album

MUMBAI: Hello, it's Adele, with a little prezzie for you this fine weekend. On Saturday, Oct. 9, the 33-year-old singer made a surprise appearance on...read more

4
BJP MP, Manoj Tiwar's first wife Rani Tiwari is officially dating Punjabi Singer Ekam Bawa; duo shares romantic photos

MUMBAI: Manoj Tiwari's first wife Rani Tiwari has once again found love of her life. Rani Tiwari who also known as Pratima Pandey was married to ace...read more

5
Ashish Patil releases powerful Punjabi ballad, 'Beparwaiyan'

MUMBAI: Ashish Patil has released a new single, the Punjabi ballad ‘Beparwaiyan.’ The viral musician (who has over 250M views on his YouTube channel...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games