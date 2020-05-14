Avkash Mann dedicates his latest track 'Jatt Di Star' to all the real stars - The frontline workers keeping us safe during this lockdown

MUMBAI: After the success of his debut track with VYRL Originals, the talented singer songwriter, Avkash Mann is back with another Punjabi pop song ‘Jatt di Star’.

Inspired by Latin and tropical musical infusion, this fun and uplifting track is produced and composed by Bharatt-Saurabh and is written by Mellow D, Gopi Sindhu and Avkash himself. Jatt di Star celebrates the essence of love, beauty, closeness with a significant other, and is powered through an energetic yet romantic melody.

Watch here:

The video of this track is shot in the exotic country of Cuba by one of the most creative film director Sukh Sanghera. The video beautifully captures the colours, culture, and magnificence of Cuba which resonates perfectly with the track. The video brings out a love story where the protagonist expresses his feelings for his loved one and is willing to go the distance and forgo everything for her.

The song celebrates that one person in your life who makes a big difference, and in the current situation the doctors, frontline workers and all those working hard to keep us safe during this Lockdown, are our real Stars.

Excited about ‘Jatt di Star’, Avkash Mann stated, “It’s a privilege to be an artist and be able to make an impact on people’s lives. My objective through my music has always been to express genuine emotions and bring something enjoyable & meaningful for listeners to engage with. With Jatt Di Star, the song was rooted in the sentiments of love, positivity, and appreciation of someone you care about. Whether it’s a significant other, family member, or a friend, there is always a presence of someone who’s a 'Star' in your life, bringing in light and happiness. While the song was planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, the release coincides with this tough time all of humanity currently faces. We in need positivity amidst this unprecedented time, and I hope this track can bring happiness into the lives of people as we face our challenges head-on. That is the spirit of art. I would like to acknowledge all the amazing front line workers, who are the real Stars of society right now. This song is dedicated to all their truly heroic efforts. I was delighted to work with the super talented composers & music producers Bharatt-Saurabh, wonderful co-lyricists Mellow D and Gopi Sidhu, and one of the most creative directors in the industry Sukh Sanghera to bring this song to light. The world-class team at VYRL Originals was instrumental in bringing this team and project together, and we all look forward to sharing our song and music video with you.”

Commenting on the release, Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said, “As an artist, Avkash has a unique blend of strong Punjabi roots coupled with an international influence. Jatt Di Star is his second single with VYRL Originals and brilliant team effort with composers and producers Bharatt-Saurabh, co-lyricist Mellow D and Gopi Sindhu with director Sukh Sanghera. I believe the team has created a unique vibe with the song and video that will make Punjabi music get noticed on the world map. I can’t wait to see the reactions of young fans of Punjabi music across the globe to Jatt Di Star.”