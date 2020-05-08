Midem announces finalists for Midemlab 2020 startup competition

MUMBAI: Midem, the home of the global music community, today unveils the list of Midemlab 2020 finalists, all pitching to win during Midem Digital Edition, 02-05 June.
Midemlab 2020 marks the 13th edition of the competition that seeks to discover the most promising international startups aiming to develop new technologies and reshape the music industry. This year’s four pitching sessions for selected finalists and the winners’ announcement will be broadcast on the Midem Digital platform, the debut online edition of the conference, taking place June 2-5, and available to everyone for free.
Midemlab 2020 received 226 submissions from 49 countries, a Midemlab record. Finalists include startups from Chile, India and Latvia, for the first time in the competition’s history. Alexandre Deniot, Midem Director, says, “The diversity of entries demonstrates the dynamism of entrepreneurship in the music industry all over the world. Interestingly and excitingly, 14% of submissions have come from startups in Africa.”
The competition’s 20 finalists were selected by Midemlab’s partners, Music Ally, the leading digital strategy and music industry intelligence company, Plus 8 Equity, a music tech venture firm, and The Lynk, an agency connecting creative industries and startups. This edition also marks the launch of a new “Live Music” category, featuring innovations and startups that aim to help the live music ecosystem achieve its digital revolution.
