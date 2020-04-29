Radio Connex announces it's second edition - a celebration of the radio fraternity

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com, India’s first website dedicated to music and radio news have come up with their second edition of Radio Connex- an award show that celebrates the excellence of the radio industry.
Announcing it's coming soon post and making the best use of current digital existence amid COVID-19 lockdown Radio Connex would be held virtually this 2020.
The celebration promises to bring the radio fraternity together under one roof and marks its second edition to be bigger, brighter, and full of enthusiasm. Over the years, Radio has contributed immensely to the society and we give them their credit for their hard work and the energy levels that they have poured into.
The medium has been a mode of information sharing and a way of communicating largely to the masses. We being in the 21 century, have seen the rise of technology and radio- one of the oldest mediums has stayed true to its roots, it still remains a prestigious medium.
To honor their excellence and we being one of the few platforms who credit them for their diligence bring to you our property Radio Connex – a call out to all radio stations to show active participation.
Please check out the link below for further details on Radio Connex.
