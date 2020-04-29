RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2020 17:24 |  By RnMTeam

Radio Connex announces it's second edition - a celebration of the radio fraternity

MUMBAI: Radioandmusic.com, India’s first website dedicated to music and radio news have come up with their second edition of Radio Connex- an award show that celebrates the excellence of the radio industry.

Announcing it's coming soon post and making the best use of current digital existence amid COVID-19 lockdown Radio Connex would be held virtually this 2020.

The celebration promises to bring the radio fraternity together under one roof and marks its second edition to be bigger, brighter, and full of enthusiasm. Over the years, Radio has contributed immensely to the society and we give them their credit for their hard work and the energy levels that they have poured into.

The medium has been a mode of information sharing and a way of communicating largely to the masses. We being in the 21 century, have seen the rise of technology and radio- one of the oldest mediums has stayed true to its roots, it still remains a prestigious medium.

To honor their excellence and we being one of the few platforms who credit them for their diligence bring to you our property Radio Connex – a call out to all radio stations to show active participation.

Please check out the link below for further details on Radio Connex.

https://www.radioandmusic.com/radioconnex/ 

Tags
Radio Connex Big FM Red FM Radio One Private FM Stations Radio Mirchi
Related news
News | 23 Apr 2020

Fifth edition of VYRL Coverstar is back for Vishal Mishra's latest track Aaj Bhi

MUMBAI: After the mega success of its previous editions, VYRL brings to you the 5th edition of coverstar with Vishal Mishra’s latest release ‘Aaj Bhi’.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2020

BIG FM announces winners of IDFC FIRST BANK 'BIG GOLDEN VOICE SEASON 7'

MUMBAI: In what proved to be a memorable journey for all music enthusiasts, BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks announced Dr. Shalini and Ankit Damami as the winners of the 7th season of its on-air singing reality show ‘BIG Golden Voice’.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali: I’ve always loved connecting with my audience and singing songs for them

MUMBAI: India’s pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali recently collaborated with 15 other talented singers for the brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ by T-Series and RED FM 93.5, which streamed yesterday on the YouTube and Facebook handles of both of the organizations.

read more
News | 11 Apr 2020

Dhvani Bhanushali on T-Series, RED FMs 'The Care Concert', reveals what she is doing during quarantine and much more!

MUMBAI: T-Series and RED FM’s joint initiative have come together also the world’s largest YouTube channel have come together to bring to you a brand-new digital initiative ‘The Care Concert’ on 11th April 2020, 6 pm onwards.

read more
News | 08 Apr 2020

Aditya Narayan shares first look of upcoming single 'Main Dooba Rahoon'

MUMBAI: Singer Aditya Narayan shared the first look of his upcoming song "Main dooba rahoon" on Tuesday. In the still, Aditya can be seen hugging his on-screen partner. The song seems to have been shot at a beach location.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Star Studded line up for Fever Network's '100 Hours 100 Stars - A Non-Stop Tribute to COVID Warriors'

Fever Network recently announced the nation’s biggest digital carnival ‘100 Hours, 100 Stars - Aread more

News
Radio City encourages listeners to stay indoors with 'Ghar Se Na Niklenge' anthem

MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more

News
Sony Music Kids content hits record-breaking 2Mn+ audio streams in April 2020

MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more

News
Fever Network announces Nation's Biggest Digital Carnival '100 Hours 100 Stars - a tribute to COVID warriors'

MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more

News
Apple Music app can now access on Samsung smart TVs

MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more

top# 5 articles

1
Musicians on hearing Irfan Khan's sad news

MUMBAI: One of India's finest actor, Irrfan Khan passed away today on 29 April, and it came as a complete shock to everyone. The 53-year-old actor...read more

2
Dua Lipa: Artists in pop, especially women have to work harder

MUMBAI: Singer Dua Lipa, who is known for belting out hits like "New Rules", "IDGAF" and "One Kiss", says pop artists, especially women have to work...read more

3
Grammy-nominated Troy Sneed dies from COVID-19

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed has died from complications with the coronavirus. He was 52.Sneed's publicist, Bill Carpenter,...read more

4
ICYMI: Sadie Robertson Huff enlists Matt Stell to surprise couples with performance of "Prayed For You"

MUMBAI: Sadie Robertson Huff recently enlisted RECORDS/Arista Nashville breakthrough artist Matt Stell to surprise two couples whose weddings were...read more

5
Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert 'absolutely beautiful': Lisa Mishra

MUMBAI: Singer Lisa Mishra described joining global superstar Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" as an "absolutely...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2020 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group