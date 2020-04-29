Eric Van Houten's "Come Find Me" video premieres on CMT.com

MUMBAI: Singer songwriter Eric Van Houten releases a brand-new video for his fan favorite song "Come Find Me." The steamy summertime video premiered yesterday on CMT.com- CLICK HERE to check it out! Though Van Houten wrote and released the song without expecting to make a video, it resonated with his fans organically growing over 120,000 streams, so he decided to create a visual with Garrett Bogar and Sebastian Smith directing the project.
"Seeing the final edit of the video was such a relief!" Van Houten tells CMT. "...Garrett and Sebastian did a great job, and it was amazing to see what their talents put together! They helped bring the song to life and I’m grateful for that."
The video illustrates the haunting remembrance of a love lost as two lives must move on in different directions. "Come Find Me" was written by Van Houten, Brandon Ray and Emily Landis and produced by Grammy winning hitmaker, Chris Destefano.
Hailing from Buffalo, NY, Eric Van Houten made the move to Nashville to pursue his passion for music and performing his songs on stage. His talents were quickly noticed by many as he toured with and opened for artists such as Canaan Smith, Kelsea Ballerini, Kip Moore, Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Jake Owen, Old Dominion and many more.
MUMBAI: The nation has come to a standstill as people have been asked to stay at home and observeread more
MUMBAI: Sony Music Kids is the one-stop online destination to spend quality time with your kids, read more
MUMBAI: Fever Network, the country’s leading radio network and house to the most popular radio stread more
MUMBAI: Apple Music has been making its way onto more and more non-Apple platforms lately, incluread more
MUMBAI: According to the research, Universal Music Group’s recorded music revenues grew more tharead more
MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is currently isolated at home with her daughter Stormi, two and singer Travis Scott. But kylie recently showed that she was in...read more
MUMBAI: American singer-songwriter Patti Smith enlightened Johnny Depp with a song on Sunday during the concert on regard to 50th anniversary of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Lisa Mishra described joining global superstar Lady Gaga's COVID-19 relief concert "One World: Together at Home" as an "absolutely...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana says singing has always been his passion. The actor, known for his performances in films such as "Stree", "Luka...read more
MUMBAI: Spreading like wildfire on Facebook, the Zoroastrian Parsi Gods seem to be giving a big thumbs up to Shayan Italia's cover version of Power...read more