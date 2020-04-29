RadioandMusic
News |  29 Apr 2020

Eric Van Houten's "Come Find Me" video premieres on CMT.com

MUMBAI: Singer songwriter Eric Van Houten releases a brand-new video for his fan favorite song "Come Find Me." The steamy summertime video premiered yesterday on CMT.com- CLICK HERE to check it out! Though Van Houten wrote and released the song without expecting to make a video, it resonated with his fans organically growing over 120,000 streams, so he decided to create a visual with Garrett Bogar and Sebastian Smith directing the project.

"Seeing the final edit of the video was such a relief!" Van Houten tells CMT. "...Garrett and Sebastian did a great job, and it was amazing to see what their talents put together! They helped bring the song to life and I’m grateful for that."

The video illustrates the haunting remembrance of a love lost as two lives must move on in different directions. "Come Find Me" was written by Van Houten, Brandon Ray and Emily Landis and produced by Grammy winning hitmaker, Chris Destefano.

Hailing from Buffalo, NY, Eric Van Houten made the move to Nashville to pursue his passion for music and performing his songs on stage. His talents were quickly noticed by many as he toured with and opened for artists such as Canaan Smith, Kelsea Ballerini, Kip Moore, Cadillac Three, Michael Ray, Chris Young, Jake Owen, Old Dominion and many more.

Kelsea Ballerini Kip Moore
