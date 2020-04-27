RadioandMusic
News |  27 Apr 2020 18:32

Check out Justin Bieber's hit tracks

MUMBAI: Justin Beiber has recently released his new album “Changes” that made his fans go crazy with his tracks.

The 26-year-old singer who married Hailey Baldwin, offered “love and prayers” from self-isolation. Justin Bieber even made a 10-part documentary series to promote his album, Changes that also featured his wife, Hailey Baldwin. Bieber even collaborated with several artists for the songs in Changes.

The singer has collaborated with several other big artists, Nicki Minaj, Ed Sheeran, DJ Khalid, J Balvin, Post Malone, Travis Scott and many more, but his solo songs are mostly loved by his fans.

Here are some of his best songs:

  1. Yummy (2020)
  2. Boyfriend (2012)
  3. Sorry (2015)
  4. What do you mean (2015)
  5. Never say never (2009)
  6. I’ll show you (2015)
  7. Love yourself (2015)
  8. 10,000 Hours (2019)
  9. As long as you love me (2012)
  10. Beauty and the beast (2013)
