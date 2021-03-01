For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  01 Mar 2021 16:56

Justin Bieber turns a year older, check out a list of his evergreen hits!

MUMBAI: Beliebers, as Justin Bieber fans like to call themselves, will be celebrating the 27th birthday of their musical icon this March 1. The singer and songwriter became a teenage sensation with the release of his debut mini-album My World in 2009. Bieber has since then released five albums – My World 2.0, Under the Mistletoe, Believe, Purpose and Changes. As we wait for the release of his forthcoming album, Justice, on March 19, we take a look at five top singles from the talented artist.

Baby (2010)

Bieber’s first full album, My World 2.0, the second part of his first mini-album, topped the US Billboard 200 charts upon its release on March 19, 2010. The single “Baby” became a huge hit at the time. Rapper Ludacris’s cameo added some spice to the song about teenage infatuation.

Mistletoe (2011)

Bieber’s second chart-topping album and his first Christmas themed one is Under the Mistletoe where he collaborated with Mariah Carey, Usher, Busta Rhymes, the boy band Boyz II Men and The Band Perry. The album released on November 1, 2011, and the pop and R&B title track “Mistletoe,” written by Bieber, Nasri Tony Atweh and Adam Messinger, was appreciated for Bieber’s mature voice.

Boyfriend (2012)

Bieber’s third successful studio album, Believe, was also praised for featuring mature music along with the singer’s deeper vocal flourishes, compared to his earlier works. The title single “Boyfriend”, written by Bieber, Mike Posner, Mason Levy and Matthew Musto, was also well received by fans as well as many critics who appreciated the development of Bieber’s skills as an artist.

I’ll Show You (2015)

His fourth studio album, Purpose, released on November 13, 2015, is largely considered autobiographical. Written by Bieber, Sonny Moore, Michael Tucker, Josh Gudwin and Theron Feemster, “I’ll Show You” is seen as a personal apology from the singer to his fans, an ex and critics about his past misdemeanour and his struggles with fame. The music video, shot in Iceland, is particularly beautiful.

Yummy

Bieber received praise for his vocal qualities in his fifth album Changes. The songs themselves, however, had a mixed reception. The lead single “Yummy,” is written by Bieber, Ashley Boyd, Jason Boyd, Sasha Sirota and Daniel Hackett.

Justin Bieber yummy I'll show you Boyfriend Mistletoe
You can now filter your liked songs on Spotify

MUMBAI: Spotify’s making it easier to parse your liked songs.read more

News
RED FM announces their new IP, 'Raagistaan- Desert Diaries'

MUMBAI: One of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India, 93.5 RED FM announceread more

News
NTIA Scotland reaction to Nicola Sturgeon announcement

MUMBAI: Mike Grieve, MD Subclub / Chair of NTIA Scotland saysread more

News
NTIA reaction to Prime Ministers statement on the roadmap for reopening

MUMBAI: The Night Time Economy sector is one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.read more

News
Paytm Insider partners with WMS and DLF to host Peter Cat Recording Co. LIVE at DLF Avenue

MUMBAI: Post a successful launch of a series of live gigs, beginning with Ritviz on Valentine’s Dread more

