Late John Prine's wife: Take this virus seriously

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter John Prines wife has shared an emotional note after his death, urging people to "take this virus seriously".

Prine, who received a Grammy lifetime achievement award this year, passed away on Tuesday due to complications owing to coronavirus. He was 73.

Prine's wife Fiona Whelan issued a statement on Wednesday following the death of her husband. While both he and his wife were afflicted with the illness, she has recovered from it, reports variety.com.

"Our beloved John died yesterday evening Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee," she wrote on her social media accounts, adding: "We have no words to describe the grief our family is experiencing at this time. John contracted COVID-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body."

"I sat with John -- who was deeply sedated -- in the hours before he passed," she continued, "and will be forever grateful for that opportunity".

"My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time -- and to so many other families across the world. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humour and love he left for all of us to share," she concluded.

Prine was one of the most celebrated songwriters of the past 50 years, and continued to tour and record recently. He fought off cancer in the late 1990s and again in the early 2010s.

(Source: IANS)