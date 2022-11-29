Juno nominated, multi-platinum artist Virginia to Vegas (AKA Derik Baker) returns with the release of his infectious new single "break up with that guy." via Wax Records. The instantly addictive track features his trademark synth-pop charm, interweaving keys and a punchy riff as he pleads "why, tell me why, don't you break up with that guy."

"It was a late night out on Broadway in Nashville when Jeffrey Jordan from Band Camino called me to ask if I could meet him and Seth Ennis in the studio at 9 am for a write," Derik shares on the spontaneous nature of how the track came together.

"They’re legit one of my favourite bands and I didn’t want to miss the opportunity, so I rushed back to my hotel to get a couple hours of sleep. Turns out, being tired and tipsy was the right mix for us to bang out a fun song that doesn't take itself too seriously. We originally wrote "break up with that guy." for Band Camino, but over the next couple weeks, something about this track resonated with me and I fell in love with the song. I’m so glad they were cool with me taking it on and making it my own! "

Virginia To Vegas – "break up with that guy." (Official Lyric Video)

The new single drops just in time for Virginia to Vegas' cross-Canada tour, and is joined by co-headliner Nashville when Jeffrey Jordan as they bring the best of Canadian pop across eastern Canada and label mate noelle, who will be joining VIIV on stage each night to perform their forthcoming collaboration "Daydreaming".

Virginia to Vegas' audience doesn't just stop in Canada. His music has seen incredible success worldwide, garnering more than 700 MILLION global streams and has built a fiercely loyal international fanbase with Singapore, Taiwan, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Hong Kong and Malaysia in his Top 15 Streaming Markets worldwide. His previous single, “amnesia” was picked up by 12 radio stations across Southeast Asia, which include Kiss 92 FM (Singapore), 96.8 Elfara FM (Indonesia), Phoenix Radio Bali and more. Recently, he headlined the Canadian stage at the highly coveted Music Matters conference in Singapore.

American-born Canadian singer-songwriter-producer Derik Baker — aka Virginia to Vegas — is best known for his indie-pop choruses and sticky electronic melodies. A truly independent artist with a clear vision of what he wants sonically, visually and emotionally, Baker has gained much-deserved critical acclaim including 4 SOCAN awards, JUNO Award nomination, INDIE Award, MMVA nomination, and Canadian Radio Music Award. He also has 4x Platinum singles and 6 Top 10 Radio Singles under his belt.

Wrapping 2022 with new music and a national tour, Virginia to Vegas is sharing a taste of what's in store for the new year.