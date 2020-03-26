RadioandMusic
News |  26 Mar 2020

Old photos of Kanika Kapoor, Prince Charles trend after his coronavirus diagnosis

MUMBAI: A day after the announcement of Britain's Prince Charles testing positive for coronavirus, netizens have dug up old photos of him with Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive in her third COVID-19 test.

Netizens have posted photos of the two in which Kanika, dressed in an orange outfit, is all smiles and standing next to Prince Charles.

"Now we know how #PrinceCharles got #Coronavirus. Yes, that's #KanikaKapoor in the image. P.S. It's an old image," one user tweeted.

Another wrote: "Prince Charles detected with #coronavirus. Kanika Kapoor is surely taking the world by storm. BTW - she has been detected 3rd time +ve.#IndiaFightsCorona

Another wrote: "#KanikaKapoor Feeling #POSITIVE With #PrinceCharles!!!!#StopTheSpreadOfCorona #Corona."

Kanika was talk of the town earlier too as many slammed her for attending several public events and high-profile parties despite testing positive for COVID-19. People were also critical of Kanika for not declaring her travel history upon arriving from the UK.

(Source: IANS)

