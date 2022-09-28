MUMBAI: Actress, Singer and writer Malobika Banerjee's (M.J) new music album 'Jee Lene Do', written and sung by her is a rap song which released on 27th September and crossed 1 million views on You Tube.

"Nowadays with more emphasis on reprised or remix song, my song is 100% original and unique", says Malobika Banerjee (MJ).

Previously, she was seen in music videos such as 'Nee Venakale Nadichi' with Vijay Deverakonda, 'Dilbar sung by Shahid Mallya, Kanika Kapoor's music video 'Pretty Girl', 'Kill Karda' with Ganesh Acharya, 'Naino Ki Barish' to name a few and is best known for her work in notable Bengali films.

Malobika sizzles in her new rap song which is a heart break song showing life of a pop star.

Talking about what sets her song apart from others she says,"I think now a days mostly we watch or listen reprised song or remix song but my song is 100% original and unique. Also, My video has a strong social message which is quite different than other conventional love stories. I always try to give something new to the society through my creations."

Speaking about how the whole idea of creating this song came up she says,"I never thought to do rap song but I wrote and intend to give my best to the audiences and something fresh. When I recorded the song I had a strong feeling that this song has power and positive aspects to change someone’s life. Indeed, it’s unique because of its content and execution. Also, the storyline and its concept is exceptional."

Sharing about her vision as a female pop singer she tells,"I'm optimistic! I just want to create something new every time. Each of my videos are different from each other and I love to take risks. I don’t want to be monotonous. I don’t want people to type cast me. I’m eager to learn new things. Every day I just want something new to learn. Rapping is interesting and I enjoyed it while doing it."

She Lastly adds,"I have put my heart and soul into making this video and song. Though the video Concept is mine, my whole team right from director to producer and DOP to my make up artist each and every member of more than 200 plus members has put their 100% for this video. I wish each and everyone benefited from this song."