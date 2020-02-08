For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  08 Feb 2020 14:00

Sofi Tukker share new single ‘feeling good’ from birds of prey soundtrack

MUMBAI: The genre-defying duos SOFI TUKKER have revealed their euphoric single, ‘Feeling Good’, from the highly-anticipated Birds Of Prey soundtrack. Out today, the soundtrack also features Normani, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Halsey. Birds Of Prey is in theatres now.

Sophie Hawley-Weld of the duo explains, "Feeling Good" is about how we're basically just like a plant or an animal. As long as I have water, sunlight, food, and affection, I'm good. Sometimes when I'm upset, I overthink things and make them a much bigger deal than they need to be, when the reality is that I just need a hug and a snack.”

SOFI TUKKER rounded off 2019 with the release of their Dancing on the People EP. A collection of songs in English, Portuguese, and Spanish, the EP includes previous servings, ‘Purple Hat’, ‘Playa Grande’ (with Bomba Estéreo), ‘Fantasy’ and ‘Swing’. Last month, the group released a new version of ‘Swing’ featuring Australian rapper All day.

(Source: IANS)

