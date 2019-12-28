For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  28 Dec 2019 18:30 |  By Minal Owal

'Ja Ja Ja' is a fun take song on relationship and breakups: Gajendra Verma

MUMBAI: Gajendra Verma a multi skilled personality behind numerous hit songs like Tera Ghata, Mera Jahan, Milo Na Tum just to name a few and now Ja Ja Ja happens to be his recent release which is ruling the internet.

In conversation with Gajendra Verma about the song Ja Ja Ja from his EP he mentioned, “The song is basically a fun take on breakups with laughter being the best medicine as a concept.”

Watch here:

He further added, “While writing this song the idea that I came up was a very general observation when people are in relationship and the way they are so occupied all the time with something or the related to it.”

He also had an amazing moment during the shoot, sharing, “We shot this song in Turkey, featuring Nazli Can, Annsh Shekawat and Shivanya. Shoot location was a beautiful picnic area, the awful moment was that the residents were familiar with Raj Kapoor songs so when I recited a song of his people started singing along with me.”

The song has released under the label of Virtual Planet Music and the track happens to cross a whopping ten mn views on YouTube.

Gajendra Verma is soon to release a song in collaboration with Jonita Gandhi and an EP on the coming Valentines.

