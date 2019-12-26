Gajendra Verma's track 'Ik Kahani' crosses 75 million views

MUMBAI: Tera Ghata hit maker Gajendra Verma crosses 75 million views on his song Ik Kahani another blockbuster hit.

It comes to no surprise that the song had to be the most viewed as it is sung composed and lyrics penned by multi skilled personality Gajendra Verma sharing space in the video with beautiful Halina K alongside.

Ik Kahani happens to be a joyous, romantic love story portrayed through the song video and filled with fun moments in a relationship. The song has garnered huge love from audience.