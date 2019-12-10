For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Dec 2019 14:40 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali's Vaaste features as the only Indian song in the Top 10 most liked music videos on YouTube Rewind 2019

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali has been creating a storm online with back to back hits such as Dilbar from Satyamev Jayate’, Duniya from Luka Chuppi, ‘Laila from Notebook’, ‘Psycho Saiyaan from Saaho’ and many more. The young starlet rose to fame after her single, Vaaste, crossed 50 million views on YouTube in just a week after its release. Not only did the song become the most liked Indian song on YouTube, but it has been viewed over 600 million times and has 5.7 million+ likes.

Recently, Vaaste became the only Indian song to be featured on Top 10 most liked music videos on YouTube Rewind List and the singer couldn’t have been more ecstatic. Sharing her excitement and gratitude, Dhvani took to her official social media and wrote, “Indeed a fairytale ending to this year as well. Thank you #YouTubeRewind!”

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song was sung by the 21-year-old singer as well as Nikhil D’sSouza. Featuring Dhvani Bhanushali and Siddharth Gupta, Vaaste was released in April 2019 and has been on the record-breaking spree ever since!

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Dilbar Duniyaa Luka Chuppi Vaaste Saiyaan Saaho
Related news
News | 06 Dec 2019

What India listened to on Spotify in 2019

MUMBAI: What a stellar year of streaming Spotify has seen in India! With 2019 drawing to a close, Spotify decided to take a look at who and what India listened to over, and over, and over again ever since its launch earlier this year.

read more
News | 05 Dec 2019

Song from film 'Good Newwz'- 'Sauda Khara Khara' trends at #6 on YouTube

MUMBAI: After the blockbuster song Chandighar Mein Good Newwz releases another song Sauda Khara Khara that is buzzing on charts.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Millind Gaba, Dhvani Bhanushali's natural chemistry in T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 is a bliss to your ears

MUMBAI: After a stupendous start with the first two episodes, T-Series MixTape Punjabi Season 2 ups the tempo with Millind Gaba and Dhvani Bhanushali’s super energetic rendition of She Don’t Know and Akh Lad Jaave.

read more
News | 19 Nov 2019

Tulsi Kumar, Mika recreate hit song 'Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare'

MUMBAI: After recreating old hit songs like Shehar ki ladki, O saki saki and Dilbar, singer Tulsi Kumar is back again with another recreation.

read more
News | 18 Nov 2019

Dhvani Bhanushali shares stage with Katy Perry and Dua Lipa

MUMBAI: Making her mark with each step, Dhvani Bhanushali has created yet another milestone. The pop sensation was the only young singer who was part of the opening act at the mega-concert of Katy Perry and Dua Lipa.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Yamaha concludes sixth chapter of Teens Rock- The Battle of Bands in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Yamaha Music, a leader in musical instruments, Pro Audio and Visual Equipment organized read more

News
INCINK RECORDS drops it's first club mix - Mohabbat Nuka's Bhand mix

MUMBAI:  Actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Navzar Eranee’s music label, IncInk Records, dropped iread more

News
'RED Indies Debut' is an open invitation to anyone who is passionate about music and want to reach out to national listener base: RED FM COO Nisha Narayanan

MUMBAI: Continuing to support independent artists under the aegis of ‘RED Indies’, 93.5 RED FM, read more

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Happy Hardy and Heer' is about friend zoning: Himesh Reshammiya

MUMBAI: Composer-singer-actor Himesh Reshamiyya says his upcoming romantic drama "Happy Hardy And Heer" revolves around concept of friend zoning. He...read more

2
Music is more divine for me: Anurag Mishra

MUMBAI: Anurag Mishra, a singer-songwriter, hails from the state of Odisha. Having completed his studies from pedigreed institutions like NIT...read more

3
Madonna's daughter Lourdes performs nearly nude scene

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna's eldest child Lourdes Leon recently performed a nearly nude scene in a stimulated orgy during Art Basel in Miami, Florida....read more

4
BLACKPINK is now reigning K-pop group over BTS

MUMBAI: Based on the latest data from Viberate, which shows that BLACKPINK is now the reigning K-pop group over BTS. This comes on the heels of...read more

5
Usha Uthup: I am a compulsive optimist

MUMBAI: Veteran singer Usha Uthup, 72, has seen many highs and lows in her life but doesn't regret anything. She says she is a compulsive optimist....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group