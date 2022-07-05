Rohan Mehra & Sahher Bambba's single Aadi Aadi out on Hitz Music Dhvani Bhanushali & Mellow D's love song is directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa

MUMBAI: With the audiences showering love for B-Town actress Sahher Bambba and TV star Rohan Mehra coming together, it's now time to witness their chemistry in Aadi Aadi as the song released on Hitz Music today. Sung by India's pop singer Dhvani Bhanushali and composer - rapper - lyricist Mellow D, the video directed by Stanley Menino D'Costa is shot at some undiscovered locations from Dehradun and Dhanaulti (Uttarakhand).
Speaking about the song Sahher Bambba says, "Love songs are one of my favorite genres of music, and when I heard Aadi Aadi, there was a feeling of warmth and coziness that I felt. We shot in some beautiful locations and it was so easy going working with Rohan and Stanley."
Rohan Mehra adds, "From the moment I heard the scratch of the song, the song became a part of my playlist. We had a blast shooting for the song in those lovely locations and I hope the audiences love Sahher and my camaraderie in the video."
Says Vinod Bhanushali, “There are very few Indian tracks with a commercial house vibe to it, especially love songs. Aadi Aadi is one such track that is easy listening and yet something you can groove to.”
Says Dhvani Bhanushali, “I loved the music, the vibe of Aadi Aadi and joining Mellow in this track is definitely a collaboration I had fun being a part of. Sahher and Rohan's chemistry and Stanley's video concept and direction brought out the emotions behind the song beautifully."
Says Mellow D, “For me, Dhvani was apt for Aadi Aadi. She brought peppiness to the lyrics and matched the beats of my composition effortlessly. I just wish the love we have tried to bring through the song touches the heart of our audience."
Concludes director Stanley Menino D’Costa, “When you think of artists like Dhvani Bhanushali and Mellow D you immediately think of something young, fun and vibrant and that’s how we envisioned ‘Aadi Aadi’. The chemistry between Sahher and Rohan is something audiences should watch out for.”
Vinod Bhanushali’s ‘Aadi Aadi’ is out now on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.
Song Link : bit.ly/AadiAadiSongOutNowSong Out bit.ly/AadiAadiSongOutNow
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no.read more
MUMBAI: World's fastest-growing on-chain social app, Chingari powered by $GARI, has announced a read more
MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today annouread more
MUMBAI: Gen-Z Pop Embraces the Classic, Introspective Ballad One thing we’ve noticed about some read more
MUMBAI: Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has launched ad solutions on the app tread more
MUMBAI: The creative community, Film Companion and Netflix India have come together to support the next generation of India's storytellers. The ten...read more
MUMBAI: The 20 year old young singing sensation was among three artists who performed at the prestigious fanfest Renuka Panwar has in a short span of...read more
MUMBAI: With the audiences showering love for B-Town actress Sahher Bambba and TV star Rohan Mehra coming together, it's now time to witness their...read more
MUMBAI: Decca Records released the original motion picture soundtrack for Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new action-comedy from the...read more
MUMBAI: Supermoon has become the go-to destination for music lovers, thanks to its line-up of live concerts by global artistes. Some of the biggest...read more