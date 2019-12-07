For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  07 Dec 2019 14:00 |  By RnMTeam

Platinum hitmaker Martin Solveig and Roy Woods unveil feelgood, piano-driven new smash 'Juliet & Romeo'

MUMBAI: Platinum-certified DJ and producer Martin Solveig and Drake-signed, OVO artist, Roy Woods have dropped massive new single ‘Juliet & Romeo’, out today, December 6th via Positiva.

Harnessing the kind of infectiously feelgood vibe that Martin Solveig has made his trademark, Juliet & Romeo is a piano-driven slice of feel good dance music that utilises Roy Woods’ fresh vocals to masterful effect. The track is built around a piano sample from ‘Der Alte’ by Kölsch, the seminal breakthrough track from his 2013 album 1977. The two producers have worked together before, with Kölsch providing a killer remix on Martin’s ‘My Love’ single last year.

Watch here:

The captivating official video for ‘Juliet & Romeo’, (directed by NDA Paris and Nathanaël Day and produced by Soldats) sees Martin and Roy transported to a frosty fantasy world, with the pair acting as protagonists for an alternative take on the classic tale of Romeo & Juliet.  Watch the video here.

The release follows ‘Thing For You’, Solveig’s collaboration with fellow French dance music legend David Guetta. This was preceded by the highly successful hit ‘All Day and Night’ featuring Madison Beer, a single released by Martin Solveig and Jax Jones under their joint Europa alias, which has garnered over 150 million global streams and was remixed by dance music royalty Axwell.

In need of no introduction, Solveig has spent 2019 performing at some of the biggest clubs and festivals, including Tomorrowland, SW4, Parookaville and a weekly residency at Pacha Ibiza. Smash hits ‘Intoxicated’ and ‘Places’ featuring Ina Wroldsen have seen his reputation continue to rise. Overall Solveig boasts over 1 billion global streams and has sold over 9 million singles. Also known for his effortless style and incredible eye for design, his single ‘Do It Right’ became the soundtrack for a short film for Stuart Weitzman, starring Gigi Hadid and directed by James Franco.

A singer, songwriter and rapper, Roy Woods is best known for smash hit ‘Drama’, a collaboration with Drake that has amassed over 175 million Spotify streams. Signed to Drake’s OVO Sound imprint, Woods most recently released ‘Bubbly’ back in September. His back-catalogue also includes 2015 hit ‘Jealousy’ and he boasts over 500 million global streams across his career to date.

Not shy of producing a track that turns to gold, ‘Juliet & Romeo’ looks like it could be the latest Martin Solveig single to take the world by storm.

Tags
Romeo and Juliet Tomorrowland All Day
Related news
News | 28 Nov 2019

Josh Wink unveils Ovum 25th anniversary compilation

MUMBAI: Josh Wink’s Ovum Recordings imprint has launched a 25-track compilation, one release for each year, to mark the label’s 25th anniversary available via Bandcamp.

read more
News | 22 Nov 2019

Syn Cole drops slick new single ‘Mind Blown’

MUMBAI: Estonian DJ and producer Syn Cole reveals his latest single ‘Mind Blown’, out now via Positiva Records.

read more
News | 16 Nov 2019

Revered DJ and producer Dirty South unveils emotional new single 'All I Need'

MUMBAI: Two time Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and Film Director Dirty South has unveiled his new single All I Need, out on Friday 15 November via Phazing Records.

read more
News | 31 Oct 2019

Michael Amani feat. Robbie Rise -Shifting Gears

MUMBAI: Michael Amani and Robbie Rise finally release the long awaited banger Shifting Gears. 

read more
News | 12 Oct 2019

Sam Feldt remixes Ed Sheeran's 'South Of The Border'

MUMBAI: Feldt delivers one of his biggest remixes yet this week as he tackles Ed Sheeran’s infectious South Of The Border. Featuring Cuban-American singer Camila Cabello, the track makes for a perfect match for Feldt’s Breezy style.

read more

RnM Biz

News
JioSaavn releases four classic U2 Songs reimagined by Indian Artists & Producers

MUMBAI: The streaming company’s in-house label, Artist Originals read more

News
A&M Studio and Konversai announce partnership to co-promote artists and musicians across markets

MUMBAI: A&M Studio, a one-of-a-kind neutral platform founded by Manpreet Singh Kochar to promread more

News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #Miread more

News
BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radread more

News
Hungama Music partners with Royal Stag Mega Music CDs to launch Royal Stag Hungama Music Bus, concert-on-wheels

MUMBAI: Marking Hungama’s 20th anniversary, the property will entail a luxury bus with India’s tread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Ranjha' is about long drives and happy-go-lucky chill vibe: Music Director Sumit Sethi

MUMBAI: Romantic track Ranjha, music of which is directed by Sumit Sethi happens to have a refreshing voice and new vibe. Sung and written by Rigul...read more

2
Avicii's 'Fades Away' special concert version feat. Mishcatt available now

MUMBAI: FADES AWAY’, the last track on AVICII: TIM, Tim Bergling’s posthumous album, came out of sessions with Tim, Carl Falk, Joe Janiak and Joakim...read more

3
Let's drop the winning remixes of the 'Keep On Rockin' remix contest!

MUMBAI: The remixes of ‘Keep On Rockin’’ are finally here! If you already appreciated Laidback Luke and Pyrodox’s version of ‘Keep On Rockin’’, make...read more

4
Here's RJ Sayema and Malishka's tweet on the Priyanka Reddy rape case

MUMBAI: Our Mumbai ki Rani RJ Malishka has stood strongly and given her viewpoints on the horrifying rape cases happening in our country. The recent...read more

5
Madonna gets blood treatment after cancelling tour dates

MUMBAI: Singer Madonna is hoping a radical new blood treatment will help her bounce back from the mystery pain that forced her to cancel a series of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group