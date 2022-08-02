Martin Garrix joins forces with Breathe Carolina for their exciting festival banger 'Something'

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music – two of dance music’s most esteemed record labels – continue the roll-out of their spectacular 7-track EP! Dutch superstar and STMPD label boss Martin Garrix has joined forces with American duo Breathe Carolina for their exclusive new tune ‘Something’, co-released through both imprints today. In a collaborative triumph, Martin Garrix and Breathe Carolina have created an up-tempo and pulsating festival banger, bursting with energy and passion.
The latest single to arrive from the unique partnership between STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music comes in the form of ‘Something’, a stomping electro tune with a downright nasty drop and gritty feel – making anyone’s head bounce for sure! Dutch dance music luminary Martin Garrix has premiered the highly awaited collaboration with Breathe Carolina in his recent performances during the first and second festival weekend at the iconic Tomorrowland Mainstage.
Fun fact: the attentive listener might have caught this already, but Garrix’s own voice can be heard on the lyrics ‘’and it goes something like…’’
Martin Garrix: ‘’I’m super excited about the collaboration between STMPD RCRDS and Tomorrowland Music on this EP. This track is one of the IDs from my Tomorrowland Mainstage sets and it really matches the energy of the Tomorrowland crowd. I’m happy everyone can listen to it now!’’
Composed of a total of 7 productions by some of STMPD RCRDS’ finest talents, the ‘STMPD RCRDS x Tomorrowland Music’ EP is part of a collection of exclusive festival releases by Tomorrowland Music under this year’s festival theme ‘The Reflection of Love’, celebrating the return of Tomorrowland after three years by gathering some of the biggest artists in electronic music on Tomorrowland’s record imprint.
As part of the unique collaboration, label boss Martin Garrix is also hosting and curating his own STMPD RCRDS stage at The Library during Tomorrowland’s third festival weekend on Friday July 29th. Known for their surprising back-to-back sets, the Dutch superstar and his record label have created an exciting line-up for this year’s edition with sets from Brooks & Julian Jordan, DubVision & Matisse&Sadko, Blinders & TV Noise amongst many more great fusions. Have a look at the full line-up here.
