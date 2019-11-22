TikTok takes over Darshan Raval’s new song ‘Tu Mileya’

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s song Tu Mileya has been receiving a wider reach, love and support from the audience as it’s audio release itself has amassed four million views and is trending at #33.

Well the song has grabbed a lot of limelight, especially from the Chinese iOS and Android social media video app TikTok.

TikTok app users are making the best use of the app through Tu Mileya and Darshan himself has taken to his Instagram story and uploaded those TikTok videos.

Go check Darshan Raval’s Instagram story.

