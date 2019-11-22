For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Nov 2019 18:09

TikTok takes over Darshan Raval’s new song ‘Tu Mileya’

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s song Tu Mileya has been receiving a wider reach, love and support from the audience as it’s audio release itself has amassed four million views and is trending at #33.

Well the song has grabbed a lot of limelight, especially from the Chinese  iOS and Android social media video app TikTok.

TikTok app users are making the best use of the app through Tu Mileya and Darshan himself has taken to his Instagram story and uploaded those TikTok videos.

Go check Darshan Raval’s Instagram story.

Also Read:

Darshan Raval's new song Tu Mileya's official audio track trends at #10

Click here to view the song: 

Darshan Raval
