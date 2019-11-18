Darshan Raval's new song Tu Mileya's official audio track trends at #10

MUMBAI: King of romantic tracks Darshan Raval whose known to strike a chord with the audience through his melodious tracks has released an official audio track of Tu Mileya. With just the audio version of the song releasing on Gaana’s official pages, the Tu Mileya has been well appreciated by the audience and is trending at #10.

Click here:

Music to the track has been rendered by Lijo George, lyrics have been penned by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam G Sharma while its sung and composed by Darshan himself.

Check below Raval’s tweet where he had hinted about the release of the audio track:

Well we are sure you too must be waiting for the video version to release to witness the Indie hero spattering his charm in the video.

Let’s wait and watch what comes next for our Indie hero Darshan Raval.

Also Read:

A Chat with Darshan Raval

What's On My Phone with Darshan Raval

RAPID FIRE - DARSHAN RAVAL