Tochi Raina launches hindi version of kiddie hit 'Baby Shark'

MUMBAI: The song Baby Shark, loved by children the world over, now has a catchy Hindi version.

Singer Tochi Raina, who has given Bollywood music fans superhit numbers such as Kabira maan jaa and Gal meethi meethi bol, launched the song on Tuesday.

The Hindi version of Baby Shark has been composed by Manoj Kumar on lyrics penned by Piyush Pandey.

The original Baby Shark has garnered over 10 billion views so far on YouTube since the song took off in 2016. Multiple versions have been produced in many languages, including English, Korean and Russian.

"Songs like Baby Shark, which are loved by billions of people all over the world, are once-in-a-lifetime creation. After introducing such a professional song in Hindi, children in India will be able to enjoy it to the fullest, as it is new, exciting and unheard of, even by me!" said Tochi, after the launch.

The Hindi version of Baby Shark has been produced Ojas Softech for the YouTube channel 'Bow-Bow'.

Tochi added, "New experiments are required to be done in music. I hope the YouTube channel Bow-Bow gives a wide platform to such experiments."

Regarding his visit to Agra, Tochi said, "I am here to participate in a private event, but I wish to perform, just like Yanni, at an international event held at the Taj Mahal. Efforts are being made in this direction. Incidentally, even the song Baby Shark'is an internationally superhit."

Composer Manoj Kumar said, "I haven't changed the original tune of the superhit song much because it is what makes the song special. Now being in Hindi adds to the overall vibe!"

Punit Pandey, CEO of Ojas Softech, said, "I had been listening to this song for several days because my daughter listens to it at least 10 times a day. And then I felt that if a Hindi version comes around on the same tune and musical beats, Indian kids will be able to enjoy it to the fullest. Through the Bow-Bow channel, it will be our motive to provide such content to children which are mind blowing but isn't available in their native language."

(Source: IANS)