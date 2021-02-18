Neha Kakkar donates to this lyricist!

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar will donate Rs 5 lakh to veteran Bollywood lyricist Santosh Anand during an upcoming episode of Indian Idol 12, after the lyricist speaks of how he is battling a tough financial situation and has incurred debts.
Neha is a judge on the show, and Anand will appear as a guest with musician Pyarelal of the legendary composer duo of Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The duo had worked with Anand in classics as Prem Rog, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Shor in the past.
An emotional Neha says: "I would like to give you Rs 5 lakh as a small gesture and would also like to request the Indian entertainment industry to give Santosh ji some work as he has been such a crucial part of our industry. It's our duty to help our colleagues in their bad times."
Her co-judge, composer Vishal Dadlani, then asks Anand to share a few of his songs with him. Vishal will help Anand release the songs.
On the episode, Neha sings Anand's immortal creation Ek pyaar ka naghma hai, which he had penned for the 1972 Manoj Kumar film Shor. Laxmikant-Pyarelal had originally recorded the song in two versions, in the voices of Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: –One of the most successful initiatives of BIG FM, read more
MUMBAI: Music streaming service Gaana has sacked one of their employees after their alleged 'antiread more
MUMBAI: The search giant is yet to release updates for the iOS versions of few of its apps which read more
MUMBAI: India-based wearable and audio technology brand Fire-Boltt has reached yet another milestread more
MUMBAI: Night Time Economy Businesses are anxious they will be left out in the cold by the Goverread more
MUMBAI: Valentine's Day seems to have gone very well for Kourtney Kardashian. Two days after the lovers' holiday, the Keeping Up With the...read more
MUMBAI: A new seven-member K-Pop girl group, TRI.BE, is set to make their debut with a two-song album titled TRI.BE Da Loca. The group comprises...read more
MUMBAI: Ariana Grande has revealed the titles of the four bonus tracks that will appear on the upcoming deluxe edition of her Positions album. When...read more
MUMBAI: Guitar player and singer-songwriter, Hitesh Rikki Madan released “Gal Sunn Zara”, about lovers who drift apart unknowingly only because they...read more
MUMBAI: In an upcoming weekend on Sony Entertainment Television’s most renowned show Indian Idol to be graced by Jubin Nautiyal for special episode...read more