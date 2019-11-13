For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  13 Nov 2019 19:04 |  By RnMTeam

Makers of 'Hotel Mumbai' release a special patriotic anthem, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end in India. The makers are all set to launch an emotionally-charged, patriotic anthem titled Humein Bharat Kehte Hain, composed by Sunny Inder and sung by Stebin Ben. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

Watch here:

The makers wanted an anthem that reflects the theme of the film effectively, a song that unites the entire nation of India under the unbreakable spirit of humanity. Hotel Mumbai tells a humane story of the tragic sequence of events that started on the night of November 26, 2008, when the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai came under siege after ten gunmen entered the hotel premises and gunned down innocent people. The film portrays not only the extraordinary courage of the people but also the triumph of the human spirit and how people came out of the incident stronger. The film stars Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi among others in pivotal roles.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release in India on November 29, 2019, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

An ode for the martyrs who sacrificed for the greater good. Presenting #HumeinBharatKehteHain from #HotelMumbai

Tags
Dev Patel Anupam Kher Zee Studios
Related news
News | 27 Aug 2019

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' title track to resonate with 'lovers', says Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Singers Arijit Singh and Parampara have come together to croon the title track of the film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. The track has been composed by Sachet-Parampara of Bekhayali fame an

read more
News | 17 Apr 2019

Indian origin pop sensation RIKA wins Rising Star Award

MUMBAI: Making India proud, Indian origin pop sensation RIKA aka (Chandrika Darbari) won the Rising Star Award in London.

read more
News | 28 Aug 2018

Rahman teams up with Bishop Briggs for 'Love Sonia'

MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer A R Rahman and British-American singer-songwriter  Bishop Briggs have collaborated for a song titled I Am More for the forthcoming film  Love Sonia.

read more
News | 22 May 2018

We don't always take good care of our artistes: Lata Mangeshkar

MUMBAI: Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar says that responsible people within the film industry lack taking good care of their artistes in the manner that they deserve.

read more
News | 17 Apr 2018

Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle to get Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award

MUMBAI:  Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, legendary singer Asha Bhosle and veteran actor Anupam Kher will be receiving the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on 24 April for their contribution to their respective fields.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud launches Discoveration - Gen Next - a new series featuring original English music created by teenagers

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is launcread more

News
At SpotlampE we are looking forward to releasing regional music: SpotlampE's Chief Content & OperatingOfficer Rajitta Hemwani

MUMBAI: SpotlampE, 9X Media’s property that heavily promotes non-film music has gained humongousread more

News
RED FM's Swag Fest 3.0 celebrated the spirit of Punjabi music

MUMBAI: India’s largest and most awarded private radio network, 93.5 RED FM hosted an evening fulread more

News
BIG FM launches new property 'Big Retro Swag with DJ Rink'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that has been brilliantly enterread more

top# 5 articles

1
Composer duo Nakash Aziz and Sargam Jassu win 'Best Music Composer(s)' award for 'Kulfikumar Bajewala'

MUMBAI: Singer- composer Nakash Aziz who has lit up the party numbers scenario in Bollywood over the last few years and enthralled music fans across...read more

2
Peter Andre's strict dating rules for daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Peter Andre says he is going to be very strict when his daughter, Princess, 12, starts dating someone. He found it funny to find out...read more

3
Makers of 'Hotel Mumbai' release a special patriotic anthem, 'Humein Bharat Kehte Hain'

MUMBAI: After winning accolades across the world, Dev Patel’s Hotel Mumbai is amassing great love on home turf, ahead of its release this month-end...read more

4
Katie Waissel opens up on weight loss post pregnancy

MUMBAI: Singer Katie Waissel, who lost almost 12 kilos in seven months, says her body looks better now. In an interview to Closer, the Don't speak...read more

5
'Tasveer' is a tribute to Jagjit Singh: Kabir Ahmad Khan

Mumbai: Kabir Ahmad Khan and Athar  a music composer duo Kabir-Athar from Delhi, fame of the Musafir’s composition are back with another recent...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2019 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group