Anupam Kher Pallavi Joshi Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with Bollywood performers join hands for Covid-19 relief fund

MUMBAI: The global star Anupam Kher will perform and address to the nation about online fundraising concert 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again' also Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will enlighten the audience on behalf of I Am Buddha Foundation and National award winner Pallavi Joshi is all set to host a live indoor music concert with Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Pankaj Udhaas, Anoop Jalota, Hariharan, Prasoon Joshi, Annu Malik, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Jatin Pandit, Daler Mehandi, Babul Supriyo, Kailash Kher, Salim Sulaiman, Shan, Harshdeep Kaur, Padam Shri Suresh Wadkar, Satish Kaushik, Padam Shri Malini Awasthi, Swapnil Bandodkar, Shilpa Rao, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Manoj Muntashir, Papon, Sugandha Date, Raj Pandit, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musician, Neerja Pandit, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachhroo Bhide, Rahul Pandit and Shreya Kaul will perform in this once-in-a-lifetime live music event called 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again’ on Saturday, 05th of June 2021.

Leading non-profit organisations Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) and I Am Buddha Foundation in partnership with Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, US India Pragati Foundation and

Anupam Kher Foundation have joined hands to raise funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others. Talking about the concert, Pallavi Joshi stated, "Through times of abject distress and despair entertainment works as a balm on people's mind. For sometime people get lost in an imaginary world leaving their strife and sorrows behind.

You know the smile that artists put on people's faces by their performances, I think that's greater than any money in the world. I'm greatly humbled by the response the singers and musicians have given us and that just goes to prove above the classes and the castes and creed that humanism reigns supreme. So please come forward and donate to this cause."

Vivek and Pallavi are confident that this collaboration will leave a lasting joy on its audience. It will not only be a great distraction in keeping them entertained after so long but also prove a way to connect with Bollywood lovers across the world.

The world is on a path of renewed energy and a shift in how everything is done and the twilight of these sentiments, 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again’ Live in Concert will be a test of resilience and a hopeful beacon for the live entertainment industry moving forward.