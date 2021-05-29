For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  29 May 2021 18:40 |  By RnMTeam

Anupam Kher Pallavi Joshi Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri along with Bollywood performers join hands for Covid-19 relief fund

MUMBAI: The global star Anupam Kher will perform and address to the nation about online fundraising concert 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again' also Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri will enlighten the audience on behalf of I Am Buddha Foundation and National award winner Pallavi Joshi is all set to host a live indoor music concert with Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Pankaj Udhaas, Anoop Jalota, Hariharan, Prasoon Joshi, Annu Malik, Alka Yagnik, Sadhana Sargam, Jatin Pandit, Daler Mehandi, Babul Supriyo, Kailash Kher, Salim Sulaiman, Shan, Harshdeep Kaur, Padam Shri Suresh Wadkar, Satish Kaushik, Padam Shri Malini Awasthi, Swapnil Bandodkar, Shilpa Rao, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Manoj Muntashir, Papon, Sugandha Date, Raj Pandit, Anand Sharma & SRGMP Musician, Neerja Pandit, Anuradha Palakurthi, Sunayana Kachhroo Bhide, Rahul Pandit and Shreya Kaul will perform in this once-in-a-lifetime live music event called 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again’ on Saturday, 05th of June 2021.

Leading non-profit organisations Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) and I Am Buddha Foundation in partnership with Sewa International Foundation, Kashyap Seva Foundation, US India Pragati Foundation and
Anupam Kher Foundation have joined hands to raise funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others. Talking about the concert, Pallavi Joshi stated, "Through times of abject distress and despair entertainment works as a balm on people's mind. For sometime people get lost in an imaginary world leaving their strife and sorrows behind.

You know the smile that artists put on people's faces by their performances, I think that's greater than any money in the world. I'm greatly humbled by the response the singers and musicians have given us and that just goes to prove above the classes and the castes and creed that humanism reigns supreme. So please come forward and donate to this cause."

Vivek and Pallavi are confident that this collaboration will leave a lasting joy on its audience. It will not only be a great distraction in keeping them entertained after so long but also prove a way to connect with Bollywood lovers across the world.

The world is on a path of renewed energy and a shift in how everything is done and the twilight of these sentiments, 'Ek Saath-India Will Rise Again’ Live in Concert will be a test of resilience and a hopeful beacon for the live entertainment industry moving forward.

Tags
Anupam Kher Talat Aziz music Songs
Related news
News | 29 May 2021

Bellaire drops soulful EP 'Date At The Disco'

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Bellaire has unveiled his new EP ‘Date At The Disco’, out Friday 28th May.

read more
News | 29 May 2021

Kylie Jenner denies she bullied Tyga's co-star

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is shutting down an allegation that she bullied one of Tyga's co-stars six years ago.

read more
News | 29 May 2021

Malaa remixes Tchami and Gunna smash hit 'Praise'

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Malaa has remixed Tchami and Gunna’s hit single ‘Praise’, out now. Malaa’s rework marks the first release from the forthcoming Year Zero remix package, out June 25th via Confession. Tchami - ‘Praise’ ft. Gunna (Malaa Remix)

read more
News | 29 May 2021

Henry Fong and SAYMYNAME link up for new single

MUMBAI: Established creative force Henry Fong and highly-renowned trap maestro SAYMYNAME return to the release radar with  ‘Ragga Rave’, a relentlessly hard-hitting bass gem rife with high-octane sensibilities.

read more
News | 29 May 2021

Take a trip down memory lane as My Life At MTV explores the musical journeys of the exceptional Miley Cyrus And Alicia Keys

MUMBAI: Bold, beautiful, and brilliant, words fall short when describing the glorious careers of popstars Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys.

read more

RnM Biz

News
You can now listen to music on Spotify in PS5’s controller

MUMBAI: The DualSense controller for PS5 has great haptic feedback for games like Returnal and Deread more

News
BIG FM celebrates the indomitable spirit of Bengaluru through their latest show ‘Namma Super Bengaluru’ with RJ Rockstar Rohit

MUMBAI: Through their unique content and thought provoking offerings, BIG FM, one of the leading read more

News
Shamir Tandon encourages the youth through his digital property, ‘Learnings from the Legends: The distance between 99 and 100’

MUMBAI: The second wave of the pandemic has not only swept hundreds of lives wiread more

News
BIG FM successfully culminates Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho Season 2 with Sadhguru on the back of some major learnings and life lessons

MUMBAI: Owing to their engaging content and thought-provoking properties over the years, BIG FM,read more

News
AAWAZ.COM and Fever FM come together to create live audio experiences

MUMBAI: aawaz.com and HT Media Ltd’s Fever FM areread more

top# 5 articles

1
ALOK and BLOODLINE link up with the Vamps for the spring smash 'Another You'!

MUMBAI: Leading on from their epic collaboration, ‘All The Lies’, that eclipsed over 100 million Spotify streams and Top 10 airplay across the globe...read more

2
Kylie Jenner denies she bullied Tyga's co-star

MUMBAI: Kylie Jenner is shutting down an allegation that she bullied one of Tyga's co-stars six years ago. A week ago, model Victoria Vanna posted a...read more

3
Watch Lady Gaga and Lisa Kudrow sing 'Smelly Cat'

MUMBAI: "Oh! Oooohhhhhhh!!!!" as Phoebe Buffay would say! Friends: The Reunion, didn't only bring stars Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow,...read more

4
Take a trip down memory lane as My Life At MTV explores the musical journeys of the exceptional Miley Cyrus And Alicia Keys

MUMBAI: Bold, beautiful, and brilliant, words fall short when describing the glorious careers of popstars Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys. My Life At MTV...read more

5
Malaa remixes Tchami and Gunna smash hit 'Praise'

MUMBAI: French DJ and producer Malaa has remixed Tchami and Gunna’s hit single ‘Praise’, out now. Malaa’s rework marks the first release from the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games