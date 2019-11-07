For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
Meghan Trainor announces release date for album 'Treat Myself'

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer Meghan Trainor announces her anxiously awaited third full-length album, Treat Myself, available everywhere January 31, 2020.

To celebrate the big news, Meghan also triumphantly returned to The Ellen DeGeneres Show for the first television performance of her recent single Wave featuring Mike Sabath this afternoon. She also personally announced the release date on the show! 

About the announcement, Meghan said, “I’m so excited that I got to announce the release date of my album, Treat Myself, on Ellen today! I’ve never worked harder on an album or been more proud of the music, I cannot wait for you all to hear it! There are also some very exciting features that you will find out about soon...January 31st! For realz this time!”

Wave set the stage for Treat Myself with a riveting music video. In the artful and minimalist clip, Meghan rises out of a crowd of dancers into a fiery and focused routine. It remains another creative high watermark for the songstress and stands out in a now-legendary catalog of visuals. Attracting widespread acclaim right out of the gate,  Idolator notably described Wave as “Electro-pop perfection,” and Billboard dubbed it, “powerfully sweeping.”

Additionally, Meghan just shared a brand new Treat Myself song entitled Workin’ On It [feat. Lennon Stella and Sasha Sloan]. Uniting three of popular music’s most empowering, engaging, and enthralling voices for the first time, Workin’ On It asserts itself as a bold blockbuster collaboration worthy of headlines. Lennon and Sasha both deliver dynamic harmonies as Meghan takes center stage with an undeniable performance, showcasing her spirit. Comprising an intimate soundscape, handclaps and gentle acoustic strumming build towards a powerful refrain as sparse production gives way to a confessional chorus, “I’ve been workin’ on, workin’ on it…Trying to see what you see when you look at me.”

Recently, Meghan also joined the superstar coaching panel of ITV's The Voice UK. She'll be taking up a big red chair alongside Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am and Olly Murs.

