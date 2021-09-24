For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Sep 2021 12:35 |  By RnMTeam

Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack on live TV

MUMBAI: 'All About That Bass' hitmaker Meghan Trainor has opened up about her mental health struggles, saying that she suffered her first panic attack live on television.

The singer was on 'CBS This Morning' with Gayle King ahead of announcing the 2017 Grammy nominees when she started "vibrating" and felt she was "dying", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Trainor said: "I was announcing the nominees, and I was vibrating. I felt like I was going to pass out on live television. I was like, 'What's happening? I must be dying.'

"As soon as they said 'Cut,' I went offstage and was [gasping for air] in front of everyone."

Meghan - who welcomed her first child, son Riley, into the world in February - has praised TV presenter Gayle for helping her in the scary situation.

She said: "Gayle was my email buddy after that and always checked in on me. I was so embarrassed and apologised, but she made everything so much better for me. She's an angel on this earth."

Trainor was later diagnosed with panic disorder.

She told people.com: "Some nights I remember I ate a bunch of food, then I got scared, and I was like, 'I need to go to the emergency room because I'm allergic to what I just ate.'

"The doctor came in, looked really sad, and was like, 'Have you ever heard of a panic attack?'

"I was like, 'No, no, no, I'm having an allergic reaction. If you just look in the back of my throat, it's closing.' That was my first lesson on what a panic attack can do to you."

Last year, the 'Dear Future Husband' crooner said that she was using music to "help with (her) mental health", during the early stages of the pandemic.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
All About That Bass Meghan Trainor music
Related news
News | 24 Sep 2021

Prithviraj Sukumaran releases first track of Malayalam movie 'Bhramam'

MUMBAI: The first track of Malayalam film 'Bhramam' was released on Wednesday evening and it showed well-known actor Prithviraj Sukumaran in his elements, garnering YouTube views in tens of thousands. The song is titled 'Munthiripoovo'.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2021

Actor Vishal Singh and Tanya Sharma feature in a new music video “Vyaah Wali Jodi” directed by Prince Gupta

MUMBAI: Actors Vishal Singh and Tanya Sharma who have entertained us with their acting skill are featuring in a Punjabi music video “Vyaah Wali Jodi”. The video is directed by ace Choreographer and DID fame dancer Prince Gupta and the song is beautifully sung by singer “Jiwan Mann”.

read more
News | 24 Sep 2021

Shahshwat Singh's Latest single "Ho Khatam Kabhi Na" marks his first collaboration with hit lyricist Kunaal Vermaa, and music composer Ayaz Ismail

MUMBAI: Ho Khatam Kabhi Na the latest masterpiece song by music composer Ayaz Ismail, marks the first collaboration between hit lyricist, Kunaal Vermaa of the fame of Zoom-Zoom from Radhe, Hasi from Adhuri Kahani, Chale Aana from De De Pyaar, etc and Shashwat Singh of the fame of multiple songs f

read more
News | 23 Sep 2021

Ariana Grande was threatened to 'kill' by stalker

MUMBAI: The voice judge Ariana Grande recently revealed that a man, who allegedly pulled a knife on her security guards and got arrested at her home, has been threatening her for months.

read more
News | 23 Sep 2021

Jubin Nautiyal refused to kiss Mouni Roy!

MUMBAI: Yes you heard us right! Someone actually refused to kiss the stunning Mouni Roy.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mirchi rebrands its marque platform Mirchi Scribbled to Mirchi Mehfil

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, recently announced theread more

News
It is very satisfying, to see the company growing not only in terms of revenue but also distribution: Rakesh Nigam, CEO of IPRS

MUMBAI: IPRS Celebrates its iconic 52 years’ journey.  read more

News
All About Music's 5th edition to feature Armaan Malik, Yung Raja and More

MUMBAI: After another year around the sun, the premier Indian music industry conference and networead more

Interviews
Event Capital's content has been organic with a new format 'Event Originals': Shyam Chhabria, CEO at Event Capital

MUMBAI: Event Capital completed 8 years as one of the leading IP creators with announcing their read more

News
Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Roongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technoloread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shirley Setia is out with a sweet love story in her latest track 'Tere Naal Rehniya'!

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia is all set to launch her latest single ‘Tere Naal Rehniya’ a love song that the Gen-Z crowd will relate to. The Koi Vi Nahi...read more

2
Meghan Trainor suffered her first panic attack on live TV

MUMBAI: 'All About That Bass' hitmaker Meghan Trainor has opened up about her mental health struggles, saying that she suffered her first panic...read more

3
Ananya Birla Announces Her Debut Album 'Bombay Basement', Dons The Director Hat For The Music Video Of The Lead Track Of The Album

MUMBAI: Fresh off the success of her recent release alongside AR Rahman, official Cheer4India song of the Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics...read more

4
ZEE Entertainment joins hands with Global Citizen Live as the India Broadcast partner

MUMBAI: International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft recently announced Mumbai, India will be represented in...read more

5
T.I. unveils new song after sexual assault case dismissed

MUMBAI: T.I. has unveiled a new song after his sexual assault case was dismissed. The new track 'F--- Em' comes after news broke that neither the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games